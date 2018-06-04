Schwinn Releases Limited Edition Stranger Things Bike

"The bikes featured in Stranger Things have almost become their own characters," says Milissa Rick, senior director of marketing, Schwinn. "These retro bikes are the kids' primary form of transportation – taking them towards adventure and away from danger. It's exciting to be a part of this incredible series with the launch of Mike's Bike."

The limited-edition Mike's Bike is inspired by the bicycle that the main character, Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard), rides throughout season 1 and 2 of Stranger Things. Keeping in line with the old school feel of both the series and the bike, Mike's Bike is only available for purchase by calling 1-800-SCHWINN. The number will be shared with the public in a Chicago Tribune newspaper ad, and in a 1980's style TV commercial on Schwinn social media channels (view commercial here).

Mike's Bike comes in a special edition, retro themed Strangers Thing collectors box. It features a springer front suspension fork, banana-style saddle, classic high-rise ape bars, rear "sissy" bar, rear pegs, coaster brake, a front light and bell. The Stranger Things logo is featured on the chainguard and other Easter eggs fans will appreciate appear in other areas on the bike. Mike's Bike retails for $379.

Schwinn is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse brands, including Mongoose, IronHorse, Pacific, InSTEP, Dyno, Playsafe, KidTrax. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. Founded in 1895, Schwinn is an American icon, building some of the best-known and best-loved bicycles of all time. With a continued dedication to quality, Schwinn looks forward to providing innovation and performance to people of all ages. Information about Schwinn bicycles is available at www.SchwinnBikes.com .

