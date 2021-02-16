Schwinn Supports Good Co. Bike Club Mission with Partnership

Good Co. was founded in June 2020 by Brooklyn, New York native Andrew Bennett during the height of the global pandemic and social unrest. "Good Co., short for Good Company, is a social club first. We also happen to cycle, which has been a passion of mine for over 20 years," explains Bennett. "Through our community, which includes both novice and more experienced cyclists alike, we hope to provide a safe, positive, fun, and inclusive environment, encouraging riders of all levels and diverse backgrounds to join in. We're proud to have created a lane for our community to unapologetically ride together and enjoy all New York City has to offer. And we are looking forward to the generous support from Schwinn to amplify this message to our community of riders."

"Inclusivity and accessibility are key characteristics of Schwinn, and the partnership with Good Co. is another step in building the cycling community which represents all people," said Samantha Kraemer, Schwinn Brand Manager.

Schwinn and Good Co. have already announced several club rides for the 2021 season, including Bike Month Kick Off (5/1), Good Co. Bike Club Anniversary Ride (6/5), Juneteenth (6/19), We Bike Too (8/8) and more to come!

Information about upcoming events and activations can be found on the club website GoodCoBikeClub.com or by following the club Instagram account @GoodCoBikeClub.

ABOUT SCHWINN

Schwinn is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse brands, including Mongoose, Roadmaster, Pacific, and Kid Trax. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. Founded in 1895, Schwinn is an American icon, building some of the best-known and best-loved bicycles of all time. With a continued dedication to quality, Schwinn looks forward to providing innovation and performance to people of all ages. More information about Schwinn partnerships is available at SchwinnBikes.com.

ABOUT GOOD CO. BIKE CLUB

Good Co. Bike Club is a Black-Owned & Operated lifestyle brand founded in June 2020. Started as a way to connect with friends during the height of a global pandemic, Good Co. fostered a community within New York City using the joy of cycling as a catalyst to bridge the Black inner-city community as a whole. Now, Good Co. has become a platform that promotes safety, positivity, and advocates for inclusivity for all cyclists, while also creating physical and digital connections with local businesses. Through policy initiatives and brand partnership alliances, Good Co. is dedicated to changing the narrative of cycling. Information about Good Co. Bike Club is available at www.goodcobikeclub.com

SOURCE Schwinn