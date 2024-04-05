Schylling's LAVA® Brand Motion Lamp Shines On As The Iconic Original This National LAVA® Lamp Day!

Time to celebrate the iconic pop culture favorite: LAVA® Lamp!

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Celebrate the radiant world of LAVA® Lamp as it notches up nearly six decades as the quintessential symbol of grooviness. On National LAVA Lamp Day, illuminate your mood with the vibrant history, pop culture impact, and creative stylizations that have made LAVA Lamp glow in more than 60 million homes across the globe!

Did You Know? LAVA Lamp's Global Influence

National LAVA Lamp Day (CNW Group/Schylling Inc.)

Invented in 1963 by Edward Craven Walker after being inspired by an egg timer, his invention quickly found its way into the mainstream with its mesmerizing flow and groovy ambient lighting. LAVA Lamp proudly holds registered trademark status for both name and iconic shape, owned by Schylling Inc, world wide. The brand is distinctively recognized across generations, underlining its widespread cultural significance and unmatched appeal!

Transcending Time

More than just ambient lighting, LAVA brand motion lamps are a beacon of self-expression. The lamps have a timeless appeal, offering an everlasting aesthetic and stress-relieving experience all blended up with a touch of nostalgia. In the digital proliferation of our day-to-day lives, the analog simplicity of LAVA is a soothing retreat.

A Molten Marvel

The LAVA Lamp made its first TV appearance on Dr. Who in the 1960s, and it is still commonly featured in everything from print advertising to movies and TV. Some relatively recent LAVA Lamp cameos include: The Vow, Rick and Morty, Shark Tale, Heartland, The Barbie Movie, Storage Wars, and Workin' Moms. There have also been a number of collaborations with LAVA Lamp, such as American Girl, NIKE, Bob Marley, The Beatles, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and Demon Slayer.

What's Next for LAVA Lamp?

Schylling has expanded the essence of the LAVA brand into new products like LAVA® Instant Slime and Make-Your-Own LAVA® Lamp. The company focuses on a commitment to quality while exploring new collaborations and technologies.

Reflecting on LAVA Lamp's universal appeal, Paul Weingard, President and CEO at Schylling Inc, notes, "It's incredible to see how LAVA Lamp intersects nostalgia and modernity. We love seeing the affinity for the brand on National LAVA Lamp Day, and all of the distinct ways LAVA Lamp helps people illuminate their mood."

As the world unites to celebrate National LAVA Lamp Day, bask in the warm glow and mesmerizing flow of an icon each generation discovers and adopts as a symbol of their era.

Schylling LAVA® Lamp Lineup:

11.5" LAVA Lamps

14.5" LAVA Lamps

16.3" LAVA Lamps

17" LAVA Lamps

27" LAVA Lamps

Custom Cool™ LAVA Lamps

LAVA Novelty

LAVA Instant Slime — NEW for 2024!

Make-Your-Own LAVA Lamp — NEW for 2024!

To stay up to date with the LAVA brand and the hottest products from Schylling, please visit us on our official site and social channels:

About LAVA:

For nearly 60 years the original LAVA® brand motion lamp's trademark name and iconic shape have been a part of the consumer consciousness. The distinct combination of mesmerizing motion with ambient light entices every new generation to seek out its flowing wonder. Illuminate your mood at www.lavalamp.com .

About Schylling:

Schylling has a long history of making timeless toys; both delightful playthings from years past and innovative new items with a nostalgic appeal for all ages. As an award-winning toy company based in North Andover, MA, products such as NeeDoh®, LAVA® Lamp, Big Wheel®, Schylling hand puppets, Sea-Monkeys®, Party Puppies, Classic Tin Kaleidoscope, Learn to Play Harmonica, and a variety of other toys satisfy curiosity, encourage discovery, and help people find their best mellow and chill mood. Learn more about Schylling's diverse offerings at www.Schylling.com or search for NeeDohOfficial, LavaLampOfficial, and TheBigWheelOriginal on your favorite social media.

SOURCE Schylling Inc.