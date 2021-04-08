SCI and B-Stock team up to reduce waste

"E-commerce and omni-channel retail continue to grow, and so does the volume of returned inventory," explains SCI Omni-Channel Retail Vice President, Dave Mack. "As reverse logistics leaders, we are proud to work with B-Stock to reduce environmental impact by giving these items new life, and helping retailers build customer satisfaction and recover revenue."

Founded in 2008, B-Stock provides a technology solution to retailers and manufacturers to offer and sell returned and surplus inventory to a network of vetted business buyers. The company handles inventory from a number of ecommerce leaders and sells it to businesses through more than 60 specialized online marketplaces. Items range from apparel, cell phones, appliances, to consumer electronics.

"We needed a Canadian partner that could set up a scalable end-to-end, reverse logistics strategy for one of our largest retail clients," says Paul Busch, Director of Sales B-Stock. "SCI stepped up with a state-of-the-art facility that could manage everything from inbound staging, palletizing, storage, to inventory management for auction."

In addition to receiving, inspecting and tagging returned merchandise, the SCI reverse logistics team also removes items that cannot be resold and returns them to the manufacturer or arranges for environmentally appropriate disposal. The 12,000 square-foot facility near Toronto receives multiple truckloads each day, with items ranging from clothing to electronics to patio furniture.

"It's a true partnership, and despite the pandemic, our teams were able to get things up and running prior to the holiday season, Busch says. "The client's returns are processed the same day as they are received and immediately made available for auction. Sales cycle time, from when an auction goes live to paid and shipped, is 12 days or less."

"We are really pleased to see this valuable inventory moving through our facility to new buyers across Canada. It's gratifying to keep items out of the waste stream and to help every player in the value chain recover revenue from the returns process," Mack added.

About SCI

SCI is one of Canada's leading providers of strategic logistics and supply chain solutions. Trusted by clients in the omni-channel retail, technology , and healthcare, beauty & wellness sectors, SCI operates the most extensive national distribution and transportation network in Canada, consisting of 30 distribution centres coast to coast along with over 40 critical parts stocking locations and specialized white glove shipping hubs. SCI's tagline "We'll make you even better" is a commitment today from a business that's leading clients into tomorrow.

About B-Stock Solutions

B-Stock is the world's largest online marketplace for returned, excess, and other liquidation merchandise. Our customers range from the world's largest brands and retailers (including nine of the top 10 U.S. retailers) to hundreds of thousands of small businesses. B-Stock believes there is tremendous value in and demand for this inventory – no matter the category, condition, or location. We pride ourselves on empowering the entrepreneurs and innovators of commerce. Having completed over 210,000 transactions in 2020, we give buyers a simple and direct way to buy valuable products and offer sellers a better way to liquidate, boosting pricing and operational efficiency.

