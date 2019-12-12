SCI Expands Healthcare Footprint in Western Canada

New Distribution Centre in Richmond Serves Growing Healthcare Market

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SCI (www.sci.ca), a leading Canadian supply chain company, is pleased to announce the opening of a new healthcare facility in the Greater Vancouver Area to aid continued client growth.

The investment in this multi-client facility enables SCI's clients to better serve the growing Western Canadian healthcare market, whether it's a new growth opportunity or a secondary distribution location. This allows SCI clients to reduce transit time to their end customers while lowering the overall transportation spend.

This new distribution centre will be managed under SCI's Quality Management System, which operates rigid process controls through all areas of the supply chain. This ensures healthcare clients will effectively comply with Canadian regulatory standards and safety protocols. Sensitivity and security of the customer product and reputation are paramount to SCI.

Located in Richmond B.C., the fully licensed distribution centre is over 80,000 square feet, equipped with state-of-the-art automation and certified to Health Canada standards for natural health products, cosmetics, medical devices and prescription/non-prescription pharmaceuticals. The capabilities of the facility include omni-channel fulfilment, product kitting, labelling, packaging and processing returns as well as all modes of transportation management.

"The investment in British Columbia demonstrates that SCI's supply chain solutions are resonating with clients," says Peter Tostevin, Vice President Healthcare Vertical. "With two large strategic distribution centre investments in 2019, SCI is committed to the healthcare industry, helping manufacturers lower costs, streamline inventory and meet increasing demands posed by e-commerce, trading partners and Health Canada."

About SCI

SCI is one of Canada's leading providers of supply chain solutions that go beyond traditional logistics services. SCI's tagline "We'll make you even better" is a commitment today from a business that's leading clients into tomorrow. Trusted by clients in the retail, e-commerce, technology, and healthcare sectors, SCI operates the most extensive national distribution and transportation network in Canada, consisting of 30 distribution centres coast to coast along with over 40 critical parts stocking locations and specialized white glove shipping hubs. SCI shares the learnings from the sectors they operate in, providing the audience with information to guide their supply chain to success through blog posts, case studies and white papers.

