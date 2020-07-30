Sci-fi Parody "UNBELIEVABLE" Set for Saturday, August 1 Online Premiere and Virtual Convention

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At long last! Years in the making!! Perfect for filling the Star Trek void after the SDCC at-home event!!! And a smokin' good time for the millions of Snoop Dogg fans out there... UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! – which stars superstar Snoop Dogg and a puppet named Kirk Stillwood, and which features 40-plus figures from across the Star Trek franchise -- is ready for the world to see. The sci-fi parody film from the husband and wife team of director Steven Fawcette and producer/co-star Angelique Fawcette will have its online premiere on August 1 -- and that premiere will be part of a day-long celebration and Virtual Convention featuring many of the Star Trek figures involved in the film, including Chase Masterson, Garrett Wang, Marina Sirtis, Robert Picardo, Anthony Montgomery, John Billingsley and The Original Series composer, Gerald Fried, as well as movie veteran Robert Davi and Angelique Fawcette, the film's producer and co-star. Fawcette is a true Hollywood rarity: an African American female indie film producer.

Fans can watch UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!, participate in informative panels, hear music from the soundtrack (and enjoy musician drop-ins), engage in one-on-one chats with the talent, win prizes, cosplay and more.

