Sci-Fi Thriller CATALYST to World Premiere: Regal Cinemas LA Live by Director Christopher Folkens

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Writer/Director Christopher Folkens' debut feature film "CATALYST," a gritty, pseudo-experimental film explores dark storylines mirroring the headlines of modern life, wrapped up in a contained psychological thriller is set to premiere on Saturday 9/17 at 9:25pm at the Regal LA Live Theaters in downtown Los Angeles during the Downtown LA Film Festival .

Festival director Henry Priest tells us, "We are all about diversity and inclusion. CATALYST is not only an exceptional film, but it's also full of diverse faces. Those are the films we want to stand for."

The film features a stunning performance from lead actor Michael Roark , who stars as Alek, a man seeking revenge after he finds the priest who abused him as a child. After confronting that priest, Alek is abducted by a mysterious organization known only as "The Collective" and pulled into a series of psychological trials along with six other men.

The men soon find out they have every reason to hate each other based on their dark pasts. As the mystery behind their captivity unfolds, they must decide their path: choose one of them to die, or discover another way out to save them all. It is a tale that evokes the likes of Oldboy and Saw, with real-world implications and the contained character drama of 12 Angry Men.

"CATALYST" also boasts powerful performances from veteran actors Noel Gugliemi (Fast and Furious), Patrick Kilpatrick (Minority Report) David Bianchi (Queen of The South) and Melanie Liburd (This is Us).

Folkens says, "CATALYST is a wakeup call to humanity. It is designed to be the most dramatic mirror of how we live our lives. The film is designed to push buttons and elevate the conversation around what is standing in our way as humankind."

Producer/Actor David Bianchi recalls, "The film explores extremely relevant issues we're seeing everywhere in the America today. As artists we use our voices to awaken a new way of thinking about them. I applaud our team and cast for their bravery and trust in our process."

Producer Enrico Natale adds, "The puzzle the film presents is part of our own individual 'inner work' on this planet. I hope that our project helps people do better in their own lives, to help heal the world."

