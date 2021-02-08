Sci-Find launches NLP powered database to promote scientific research and innovation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon an ongoing framework in communication and data in science, Sci Find is launching its premiere database and collaboration platform to promote scientific innovation by improving accessibility and visibility in the life sciences community.

The new platform enables a multifaceted search engine that compiles company data and allows outreach for external parties by using messaging capabilities. With an NLP-based AI on the backend, it creates topical and industrial clustering of scientific terms to enable more powerful search queries and discovery. This is the first of many versions to come and will be widely accepting feedback and cooperation in building out an even more comprehensive tooling for the scientific community.

The CEO, Stefani Robnett stated, "The goal was to create a platform where anyone could procure R&D Outsourcing services, for free. But in the process, we realized there was a deeper need to build accessibility for a broader range of collaboration opportunities."

Under this framework, organization profiles are open to being claimed. Free information about Life Sciences organizations for the Life Sciences community will be provided, lending visibility to small players.

Sci Find's Co-founder, Guy Rohkin expanded by saying, "We want organizations to claim their profiles and update their information so that they can begin managing communications & inquiries on the platform."

With a growing infrastructure tailored to the scientific community–project requests and correspondence can be made easier to jump start outsourcing project negotiations or scientific collaborations. Undergirding it is a chat framework that enables a quick form of communication and outreach.

A pilot product offering is their AI-driven E-mail marketing service with which Sci Find is able to secure on average a 44% open rate and 14% click-through rate with their correspondence. This points to the power of profiling and data in Life Sciences. With that knowledge, they offer this AI-driven E-mail marketing as a bespoke feature for select clients who go through a targeted onboarding process.

"We are breaking down barriers and providing access to resources to both the current and future generations of scientists," Robnett concludes "When everyone has access, everyone reaps the rewards."

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sci_find

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/scifind

Website: www.scifind.net

E-mail correspondence: [email protected]

SOURCE Sci Find