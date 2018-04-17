Sciaky Delivers Industry-Leading Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) System to Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

CHICAGO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and leading provider of metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced today that it delivered an industry-leading Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) system to the Global Research & Innovative Technology (GRIT) facility of Hitachi Metals, Ltd. in Kumagaya, Japan, making it the first Asia-Pacific installation.

A Sciaky EBAM 110 metal 3D printing system with dual wirefeed configuration.

Hitachi Metals offers products and materials that contribute to better quality and productivity, as well as energy conservation. The company has fortified unique development and technological strengths in four business segments: Specialty Steel Products, Magnetic Materials and Applications, Functional Components and Equipment, as well as Wires, Cables and Related Products.

The EBAM 110 system purchased by Hitachi Metals includes a dual wirefeed configuration. With this configuration, customers can combine two different metal alloys into a single melt pool, managed with independent program control, to create custom alloy parts or ingots. Customers also have the option to alternate between different wire gauges for finer deposition features (thin wire) and gross deposition features (thick wire) to meet unique part specifications.

"Sciaky is proud to extend our industry-leading technology with Hitachi Metals," said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "This is an important milestone for the industrial metal 3D printing market in Japan, and the forward-thinking leaders at Hitachi Metals are blazing a new trail for the Asia-Pacific region."

"Hitachi Metals is pleased to launch its new metal wire additive manufacturing (AM) technology with the procurement of Sciaky's EBAM 110 metal 3D printing system at our GRIT facility," said Yasuhiko Ohtsubo, 3DAM Development Manager of GRIT at Hitachi Metals, Ltd. "We look forward to developing new materials and applications with this highly innovative process."

As the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM is also the fastest deposition process in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates ranging from seven to 20 lbs. (3.18 to 9.07 kg) of metal per hour. EBAM brings quality and control together with IRISS® – the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky also provides industry-leading electron beam (EB) and advanced arc welding systems, as well as robust EB welding services, for the aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare and other manufacturing industries. Our welding equipment meets rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts.

About Phillips Service Industries, Inc.

Established in 1967, Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) is a privately held global manufacturing and services holding company, which oversees a diverse collection of innovative subsidiaries: Mountain Secure Systems, PSI Repair Services, Inc., PSI Semicon Services, and Sciaky, Inc. Our companies serve a wide range of high-tech industries like aerospace, defense, automotive, alternative energy, healthcare, security and semiconductor. Together, we push the boundaries of technology, delivering innovative solutions for land, sea, air and space. We're PSI: Always innovating. Everywhere.™

