Sciaky Receives Order for Multiple Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) Systems to Strengthen America's Defense and Power Generation Programs

CHICAGO, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and leading provider of metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced today that it has received an order for multiple Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) systems to bolster the nation's defense and power generation programs. Details of the project are confidential.

A Sciaky EBAM 110 System.

"Sciaky has a long history of providing innovative solutions to America's military and power generation initiatives," said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "Our EBAM process is the only industrial-grade metal 3D printing technology to produce large-scale parts for land, sea, air, and space applications."

As the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM is also the fastest deposition process in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates ranging from seven to 25 lbs. (3.18 to 11.34 kg) of metal per hour. EBAM brings quality and control together with IRISS® – the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky also provides industry-leading electron beam (EB) and advanced arc welding systems, as well as robust EB welding services, for the aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare and other manufacturing industries. Our welding equipment meets rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts.

About Phillips Service Industries, Inc.

Established in 1967, Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) is a privately held global manufacturing and services holding company, which oversees a diverse collection of innovative subsidiaries: Beaver Aerospace & Defense, Inc., Mountain Secure Systems, PSI Repair Services, Inc., PSI Semicon Services, and Sciaky, Inc. Our companies serve a wide range of high-tech industries like aerospace, defense, automotive, alternative energy, healthcare, security and semiconductor. Together, we push the boundaries of technology, delivering innovative solutions for land, sea, air and space. We're PSI: Always innovating. Everywhere.™

