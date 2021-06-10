Sciaky Receives Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Award from NASA

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and leading supplier of industrial metal 3D printing solutions, announced today announced that it received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from NASA. The objective of the SBIR is to enhance Sciaky's Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) process with new machine-learning algorithms that automatically identify and eliminate defects with titanium (Ti-6Al-4V) 3D-printed parts and structures.

This is a sample screenshot from Sciaky EBAM's IRISS® adaptive control system.

The new machine-learning algorithms will utilize Sciaky's patented Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, also known as IRISS®, to monitor titanium deposition, identify anomalies, and fix them. These intuitive adaptive control features will help manufacturers deliver consistent results, from the first part to the last.

As the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM is also the fastest solution in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates up to 25 lbs. (11.34 kg) of metal per hour.

"Sciaky is proud to partner with NASA and enhance process control for titanium 3D printing," said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "This new capability will further solidify why EBAM is at the forefront of industrial additive manufacturing advancements."

Sciaky's EBAM is the only industrial metal 3D printing solution with approved applications for land, sea, air, and space. For more information on Sciaky, visit us at www.sciaky.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing technology and EB (electron beam) welding solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky's industry-leading EB welding systems and job shop services meet rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts. For more information, visit www.sciaky.com.

