A HelloNation Article Examines What Compresses the Sciatic Nerve and Why Symptoms Travel the Length of the Leg.

BRIGHTON, N.Y., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What causes sciatic nerve pain to travel down the leg? A HelloNation article explores the anatomy of the sciatic nerve and the conditions most often responsible for radiating leg symptoms.

Dr. Colm Murphy, Brighton Chiropractic Office Speed Speed

The sciatic nerve is the longest nerve in the human body, running from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and extending down each leg to the foot. The HelloNation article explains that when this nerve becomes irritated or compressed, it can produce pain, tingling, numbness, and weakness along the path it travels. The location and pattern of those symptoms often point to which level of the spine may be involved.

Disc-related compression in the lumbar spine is one of the most commonly identified causes of sciatic nerve pain. The article notes that when a spinal disc herniates, bulges, or shifts out of position, it may press against a nearby nerve root in the lower back. This type of compression is often among the first structural factors Chiropractic Experts examine when a patient reports pain or tingling that travels down into the leg.

A condition called piriformis syndrome is another cause of sciatic nerve pain addressed in the article. The piriformis muscle sits deep within the buttock and runs in close proximity to the sciatic nerve, and when it becomes tight or inflamed from overuse, injury, or prolonged sitting, it can compress the nerve and produce symptoms that closely resemble those of a disc problem. The article notes that this condition often requires a different evaluation approach, making professional assessment important before any treatment begins.

Joint dysfunction in the lower spine and pelvis is also covered. The article explains that the sacroiliac joints, which connect the base of the spine to the pelvis, sit near the nerve roots that form the sciatic nerve. When these joints are under sustained stress or not moving properly, they can irritate surrounding nerve tissue and generate symptoms that travel down into the leg. This factor is one that providers often assess as part of a thorough sciatica evaluation.

Age-related changes are a significant factor for many adults, according to the article. Over time, spinal discs gradually lose water content and become less flexible, narrowing the spaces through which nerve roots exit the spine. Spinal stenosis, a condition in which the spinal canal itself narrows, can produce similar radiating symptoms and is more common in adults over the age of fifty.

Lifestyle habits also play a role. The article notes that prolonged sitting, poor posture, repetitive bending, and improper lifting mechanics each contribute to the mechanical stress that can aggravate symptoms over time. Excess body weight, prior lower back injuries, and extended sedentary periods are all associated with higher rates of nerve-related complaints.

Dr. Colm Murphy of Brighton Chiropractic Office is among the Chiropractic Experts whose insights are featured in the article. The piece notes that adults who notice progressive leg weakness, significant spreading numbness, or any changes in bladder or bowel function alongside leg symptoms should seek evaluation promptly, as these signs may indicate a more serious level of nerve involvement.

What Causes Sciatica Pain to Travel Down the Leg? features insights from Dr. Colm Murphy, Chiropractic Expert of Brighton, New York, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation