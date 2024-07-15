Sciatica Treatment Market size is set to grow by USD 3.08 billion from 2023-2027, Rising awareness about sciatica to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sciatica treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.08 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about sciatica is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of clonidine micropellet epidural injections. However, lack of approved treatments poses a challenge. Key market players include Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Elam Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, KOLON LIFE SCIENCE, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Omega Laser Systems Ltd., Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sciatica Treatment Market 2023-2027

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered End-user (Hospital, Clinics, and Others), Product (Non-surgical treatment and Surgical treatment), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Elam Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, KOLON LIFE SCIENCE, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Omega Laser Systems Ltd., Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The sciatica treatment market is witnessing innovation with the development of micropellet technology-based nonsteroidal epidural injections. Currently, no FDA-approved steroids exist for sciatica treatment, and off-label steroid preparations have limitations due to associated side effects. Sollis Therapeutics is leading this innovation with a Phase III clinical trial on clonidine micropellets for sciatica pain relief in adults. This technology enables targeted delivery of medication to affected nerves, potentially improving safety and efficacy compared to steroidal injections. As a result, micropellet-based medications are poised to enter the market and contribute significantly to the sciatica treatment market's growth during the forecast period.

The Sciatica Treatment Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of lower back pain, buttocks, and legs caused by irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve. According to statistics, an estimated 40% of people will experience sciatica symptoms at some point in their lives. Treatment options include therapy, surgery, medication, and home care. Common causes of sciatica include injury, nerves irritation, tumors, and age-related changes. Complications from sciatica surgery can include bleeding and infections. The pain management industry is seeing a trend towards non-surgical treatments such as physical therapy and chiropractic devices. In the medication category, pain killers and anesthetics are commonly prescribed. Home care is also becoming increasingly popular, especially for those with chronic sciatica. Hospitals offer specialized care for severe cases. Risk factors for sciatica include obesity, occupations that require prolonged sitting, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and spondylolisthesis. Age-related changes can also lead to sciatica symptoms. It's important to note that while most cases of sciatica improve with treatment, there is a risk of complications such as internal bleeding and nerve damage.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

Sciatica is a painful condition characterized by radiating pain along the sciatic nerve. Common treatment approaches include epidural corticosteroid injections, physiotherapy, and bracing. These methods alleviate symptoms for most patients. However, there's no approved cure for sciatica. Pain relief medications like NSAIDs and analgesics are available for symptomatic treatment. Surgery, involving lamina removal, is an option for persistent pain. Market growth may be hindered due to the absence of a definitive treatment for sciatica, as surgical relief isn't guaranteed for all patients.

The sciatica treatment market caters to individuals experiencing pain caused by compression or irritation of the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower spine to the hips, buttocks, and legs. Key challenges include an aging population with increased incidence of age-related changes, obesity, and occupations involving prolonged sitting. Other factors include conditions like diabetes, osteoarthritis, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, and degenerative disk disease. Acute and chronic sciatica require different treatment approaches. NSAIDs and analgesics offer short-term relief for acute cases, while steroids, antidepressants, and anticonvulsants are used for chronic sciatica. The market includes production facilities, supply chain, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Safety and efficacy are crucial in clinical trials for new treatments, addressing symptoms such as lower back pain, stiffness, pain, burning sensation, and bone spurs. The healthcare industry seeks effective and safe medication to alleviate sciatica symptoms for its growing patient base.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This sciatica treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospital

1.2 Clinics

1.3 Others Product 2.1 Non-surgical treatment

2.2 Surgical treatment Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospital- The global sciatica treatment market in 2023 was dominated by hospitals as the largest end-users due to the high volume of sciatica treatments performed there. Hospitals serve as primary locations for sciatica treatments and patient care. Common surgical procedures for sciatica include microdiscectomy and laminectomy. Microdiscectomy addresses herniated discs or bone spurs to alleviate pressure on the sciatic nerve. The rising number of sciatica cases worldwide, estimated to reach 843 million by 2050 according to WHO, is driving hospital visits for sciatica treatments, fueling market growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

Chondrosarcoma is a rare type of cancer that forms in the cartilage cells of bones, most commonly affecting the pelvis, femur, and shoulder. It predominantly occurs in adults and is characterized by its resistance to chemotherapy and radiation. Early diagnosis is critical, with surgical removal being the primary treatment option. Advances in imaging and surgical techniques have improved patient outcomes, but the prognosis varies depending on the tumor's grade and location. Ongoing research aims to develop targeted therapies to enhance treatment effectiveness for this challenging malignancy.

Research Analysis

The sciatic nerve, the longest and widest nerve in the human body, runs from the lower spine, through the hips, and down the legs, supplying sensation to the buttocks, legs, and feet. Sciatica refers to the condition where this nerve becomes compressed or irritated, leading to symptoms such as lower back pain, hip pain, leg pain, and a burning sensation. Age-related changes, obesity, occupations involving prolonged sitting, diabetes, osteoarthritis, spondylolisthesis, and spinal stenosis are common causes of sciatica. The incidence of sciatica increases with age and affects millions worldwide. Healthcare providers offer various treatments, including medication, physical therapy, and surgery, to provide relief from sciatic nerve pain. The efficacy and safety of these treatments depend on individual cases and underlying causes. Symptoms may vary from mild to severe, causing stiffness, pain, and discomfort, impacting daily activities.

Market Research Overview

The sciatica treatment market refers to the production and supply of various therapies and medications aimed at providing relief from sciatica, a condition characterized by pain, burning sensation, and numbness along the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower spine to the hips, buttocks, and legs. Causes of sciatica include age-related changes, obesity, occupations involving prolonged sitting, diabetes, osteoarthritis, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, degenerative disk disease, and injuries. Symptoms include lower back pain, stiffness, and pain or tingling in the legs and hips. Treatment options include NSAIDs, analgesics, steroids, antidepressants, and anticonvulsants, which can be obtained from hospital pharmacies, clinics, or through home care. The market includes production facilities and the supply chain involved in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Acute and chronic sciatica require different treatment approaches, with surgery being a last resort due to potential complications such as internal bleeding and infections. The geriatric population, with its higher prevalence of chronic back pain, is a significant market segment. The sciatica treatment market continues to evolve with ongoing clinical trial programs and the development of new therapies, including physical therapy and chiropractic devices, to improve efficacy and safety.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Hospital



Clinics



Others

Product

Non-surgical Treatment



Surgical Treatment

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio