SciBase and Castle Biosciences expand collaboration and license agreement and enter into loan agreement of SEK 20 million

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of AI-based diagnostic solutions for skin disorders, today announced that SciBase and Castle Biosciences ("Castle") (NASDAQ: CSTL) have expanded their collaboration and license agreement and entered into a separate loan agreement. The two companies first entered into the collaboration and license agreement in June 2025. The expanded agreement includes providing Castle increased autonomy over the manufacturing process. Under the separate loan agreement, Castle will provide SEK 20 million to SciBase.

The goal of the first joint clinical study is to develop a test that predicts flares in patients diagnosed with atopic dermatitis (AD), with additional indications to potentially follow. The loan is based on market terms with a potential for Castle to request conversion of the loan into new shares.

"Our collaboration with Castle Biosciences is moving ahead at full speed," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "With this loan, we secure the resources needed to smoothly ramp up production and maintain uninterrupted growth. We expect the resulting improvements in product margins will create value across all markets and indications. This collaboration will also help us accelerate the adoption of Nevisense in skin barrier health and continue driving strong sales growth in skin cancer diagnostics."

The loan agreement is a five-year loan amounting to SEK 20 million. The interest rate on the loan amounts to STIBOR plus two (2) per cent per annum and shall be paid quarterly. However, the first interest payment date shall be 31 March 2026, and the final interest payment date shall be on the repayment date of the loan. The loan shall be repaid in cash no later than five years following the signing of the loan agreement or, if demanded by Castle, by way of conversion of the loan amount into new shares in SciBase. In case of conversion, the conversion price per share shall correspond to the volume weighted average price of the shares in SciBase during the 30 trading days preceding the repayment date. For the avoidance of doubt, repayment of the loan may be made in a combination of cash repayment and conversion repayment. The loan is secured by a share pledge over SciBase's shares in SciBase AB.

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CEST on November 7, 2025.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle's current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett's esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic treatment decision making for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

For further information please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO,

Phone. +46732069802

E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: ++46 8 588 68 570

E-mail: [email protected]

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com . For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-and-castle-biosciences-expand-collaboration-and-license-agreement-and-enter-into-loan-agreem,c4263448

The following files are available for download: