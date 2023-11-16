SciBase and Skin and Cancer Institute partner to advance AI-driven skin cancer detection in California

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO:SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement with the Skin and Cancer Institute to pilot Nevisense in several of their California locations. The Skin and Cancer Institute is a world-renowned dermatology practice group of dermatologists and skin cancer surgeons, and will be the first dermatology practice group in California to bring AI-driven technology to their patients for skin cancer detection. With more than 50 offices across a three-state network comprised of California, Arizona and Nevada, they are one of the largest dermatology groups in the country. The collaboration will provide the Skin and Cancer Institute's group with Nevisense, the only AI-driven FDA approved test for early melanoma detection at point-of-care.

"We are excited to integrate the Nevisense test during routine skin exams in several of our California offices and offer our patients the latest AI-driven technology for the earliest possible detection of melanoma. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, but when detected early, treatment has a nearly 100% cure rate. Early testing and treatment are critical for improving survival rates. We are committed to providing life-saving treatments to our patients and strive to deliver the highest level of care possible. For these reasons, we want to provide our patients with the most advanced technology that further supports our commitment to delivering the best care to our patients," said Dr. Dan Taheri, Medical Director and CEO of The Skin Cancer Institute Dermatology Group.

"We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with the Skin and Cancer Institute. In addition to the early detection benefits for patients, the partnership means clinicians at several of their California offices will have access to state-of-the-art melanoma detection technology at point-of-care. For SciBase, this means we expand and establish a coast-to-coast reach that provides patients with access to early melanoma detection technology. It also helps introduce Nevisense to more US payers." said Pia Renaudin, Chief Executive Officer of SciBase.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases .

