SciBase announces final outcome of the rights issue and the resolution on a set-off issue within the framework of the offer to repurchase outstanding warrants of series TO 2

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") today announces the final outcome of the rights issue of shares resolved by the Company on 29 December 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue has been subscribed to 96.4 percent, of which approximately 61.3 percent has been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights and approximately 35.1 percent without the support of subscription rights. Through the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately 79.9 MSEK before deduction of transaction costs. Furthermore, the Board of Directors of the Company has today, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on 5 December 2025, resolved on a set-off issue of 209,075,476 shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.20 per share (which corresponds to the subscription price in the Rights Issue) (the "Set-off Issue"). Payment for the shares in the Set-off Issue is made through set-off of receivables that arose in connection with holders of warrants of series TO 2 accepting the offer to repurchase warrants of series TO 2 announced by the Company through a press release on 7 November 2025 (the "TO 2 Offer"). All shares in the Set-off Issue have been subscribed for and allotted.

Outcome of the Rights Issue

The subscription period for the Rights Issue ended on 26 January 2026. The final outcome shows that the Rights Issue has been subscribed to 96.4 percent, of which approximately 61.3 percent has been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights and approximately 35.1 percent without the support of subscription rights. The subscription price in the Rights Issue amounted to SEK 0.20 per share and the Company will thereby receive approximately 79.9 MSEK before deduction of transaction costs of approximately SEK 3.4 million.

Allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights

Allotment of shares subscribed for without the support of subscription rights in the Rights Issue will be made in accordance with the principles set out in the information document prepared and published by the Company on 9 January 2026 in connection with the Rights Issue. Notification of allotment of shares subscribed for without the support of subscription rights will be sent via contract note to those who have been allotted such shares, and payment for such shares shall be made in cash in accordance with the instructions in the contract note. Shareholders with nominee-registered holdings will receive notification of allotment in accordance with the procedures of the respective nominee.

Set-off Issue regarding the TO 2 Offer

On 7 November 2025, the Company announced that the Board of Directors had resolved on the TO 2 Offer. In the TO 2 Offer, two (2) warrants of series TO 2 entitled the holder to one (1) new share in the Company. The acceptance period for the TO 2 Offer commenced on 8 December 2025 and ended on 8 January 2026. The TO 2 Offer has been accepted by holders of a total of 418,150,952 warrants of series TO 2, corresponding to approximately 83.9 percent of all outstanding warrants of series TO 2. Following the TO 2 Offer, the number of outstanding warrants of series TO 2 will amount to 80,383,883.

As previously communicated, subscription of shares in accordance with the TO 2 Offer shall in practice be made through subscription of shares in a directed set-off issue of new shares to the holders of warrants of series TO 2 that have accepted the TO 2 Offer. The Board of Directors of the Company has thus today, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on 5 December 2025, resolved on the Set-off Issue. All shares in the Set-off Issue have been subscribed for and allotted.

The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that the Company wishes to set off debt against new shares in the Company in accordance with the terms of the TO 2 Offer.

Payment for the shares in the Set-off Issue is made through set-off of receivables that arose in connection with the closing of the acceptance period for the TO 2 Offer. The subscription price amounts to SEK 0.20 per share (which corresponds to the subscription price in the Rights Issue). Prior to the resolution on the Set-off Issue, the Board of Directors has placed great emphasis on ensuring that the subscription price should be market-based in relation to the prevailing share price. The subscription price has been determined by the Board of Directors, in consultation with the Company's financial advisors, following arm's length negotiations with the investors, whereby the Board of Directors has considered several factors such as market conditions, the Company's financing needs and alternative cost for other financing, as well as assessed market interest for an investment in the Company. The Board of Directors' assessment is therefore that the subscription price in the Set-off Issue is market-based and thus reflects prevailing market conditions and demand from investors.

Number of shares and share capital

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares increases by 399,271,881 and through the Set-off Issue, the number of shares increases by 209,075,476. In total, the number of shares increases by 608,347,357, from 414,182,643 to 1,022,530,000. Through the Rights Issue, the share capital increases by 19,963,594.05 SEK and through the Set-off Issue the share capital increases by 10,453,773.80 SEK. In total, the share capital increases by 30 417 367,85 SEK, from SEK 20,709,132.15 to 51 126 500,00 SEK. The total dilution effect thus amounts to approximately 59.5 percent (calculated on the number of shares in the Company following the outcome of the Rights Issue and the Set-off Issue).

Trading in BTAs and the new shares in the Rights Issue and the Set-off Issue

The last day of trading in BTAs in the Rights Issue on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be on or around 13 February 2026. Trading in the new shares issued through the Rights Issue and the Set-off Issue is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on or around 19 February 2026.

Advisors

SciBase has engaged Bergs Securities and Birchtree Advisory as financial advisors and Advokatfirman Schjødt as legal advisor in connection with the Rights Issue and the TO2 Offer.

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Høiland, Chairman of the board, phone +45 612 207 30

Michael Colérus, CFO, phone +46 70 341 34 72

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 8 588 68 570, E-mail: [email protected]

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

Forward-looking statements

