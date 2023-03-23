SciBase announces outcome of rights issue of shares

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the fully guaranteed rights issue of shares with preferential rights for SciBase's shareholders (the "Rights Issue") which was resolved upon by the board of directors on 13 February 2023 by virtue of the authorization from the annual general meeting on 18 May 2022. In total, 26,182,918 shares were subscribed for with support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 51 percent of the Rights Issue. 12,705,290 shares, corresponding to approximately 25 percent of the Rights Issue, have been allotted to persons who have subscribed for shares without support of subscription rights. Therefore, the issue guarantors are allotted approximately 24 percent of the Rights Issue. SciBase will receive approximately SEK 79.6 million before deduction for transaction costs.

"We are very happy with the subscription outcome, especially given the current challenging market environment. It is especially pleasing to see that the major shareholders have increased their ownership level. As a company we are at an interesting phase in our development, with many positive things happening and a busy year ahead of us. This funding will enable us to accelerate our activities, especially when it comes to our US sales and marketing and our barrier development", says Simon Grant CEO of SciBase.

In the Rights Issue, 51,356,330 shares are issued. Allotment of shares subscribed for without support of subscription rights as part of the Rights Issue has been made in accordance with the principles which are included in the prospectus that the Company published on 2 March 2023. Notice of the allotment is provided by means of a contract note, which is distributed to each subscriber. Shares shall be paid for in accordance with the instructions on the contract note. Nominee registered shareholders receive notice of the allotment in accordance with the procedures of the respective nominee. Only those who will receive allotment will be informed.

Following registration of the Rights Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 2,567,816.5 to a total of SEK 5,991,571.85. The number of shares in the Company will increase by 51,356,330 to a total of 119,831,437. This entails a dilution effect of approximately 42.9 percent. Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTAs) takes place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market up to approximately two banking days after the registration of the Rights Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Registration of the Rights Issue is estimated to take place around week 14 2023. Thereafter, BTA will be converted into shares.

A guarantee commission will be paid for the issue guarantees, of 11 percent of the guaranteed amount in cash consideration, or alternatively 13 percent of the guaranteed amount in the form of newly issued shares in the Company. The subscription price for shares that are issued as guarantee commission will amount to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the subscription period for the Rights Issue (i.e. during the period 7 March - 21 March 2023), however not lower than the subscription price in the Rights Issue. Thus, the subscription price for any shares issued as guarantee commission will amount to SEK 1,55 per share. In the event that guarantors choose to receive guarantee commission in the form of newly issued shares, this will be announced by the Company through a separate press release.

Vator Securities is the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt is the legal advisor to SciBase in connection with the Rights Issue.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases.

