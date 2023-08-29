SciBase appoints Pia Renaudin as Chief Executive Officer

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO:SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today that the Board has appointed Pia Renaudin as the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Pia will join SciBase as CEO on October 1st, 2023. As previously announced on May 15th, Simon Grant resigned from his position as CEO for personal reasons and will remain with the Company until the end of October to fully support the transition.

Pia is an exceptionally well-suited candidate to implement SciBase's strategy in order to reach the company's full potential. The board is convinced that she will help in creating shareholder value.

Tord Lendau, Chairman of the Board at SciBase commented:" I am very pleased to welcome Pia Renaudin as our new CEO. She has an extensive track record of developing and growing businesses and a broad international experience. She has built up businesses from scratch to multi-million SEK sales in the United States, a key component of our growth strategy. We believe that Pia is the right CEO to execute our strategy and to bring SciBase to the next level." Furthermore, he added: "I would also like to take the opportunity and thank Simon Grant for his long-term dedication and for an excellent job done in positioning SciBase with the products and indications that will now take the company to the next phase. On behalf of the Board, we wish him personally all the best for his future endeavors."

Pia Renaudin comments her appointment, "I am thrilled to be joining SciBase at this transformative stage, following the positive reimbursement news. I am looking forward to lead and expand SciBase to become a successful commercial entity for the benefit of patients and all other stakeholders in my new role as CEO. I am convinced we have a very exciting future with great growth potential ahead of us".

Pia Renaudin has extensive experience in the global Life Science and MedTech industries. She has spend over 20 year in leading positions in companies such as Senzime AB, Gilead Sciences, Stryker and AstraZeneca. Pia joins SciBase from Senzime AB, a Swedish MedTech Company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm main market, where she held the position of CEO from 2019 to 2023. During her tenure she significantly grew the sales, for instance in Q1-23 sales in Senzime grew by 161% with the US constituting the majority of the sales and growing by 215%.

SciBase has made significant progress both in the US and EU (MDR) by navigating the challenging regulatory processes and market environments in these territories. In addition, it has reached profitability in Germany (proof-of-business) through growing sales mainly of test volumes. SciBase has also recently made significant progress with Medicare reimbursement and market penetration in the US and Nevisense remains the only point-of-care melanoma detection product available in the US. The foundation for further growth both in the US and globally has been laid.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

