SciBase changes Certified Adviser to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Aug 21, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), SciBase, a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin, hereby announces change of Certified Adviser from Vator Securities to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

SciBase has entered into an agreement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) regarding the position as Certified Adviser. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) will assume the role of Certified Adviser effective from September 1, 2024. Until then, Vator Securities will continue to act as the Certified Adviser for the company.

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

