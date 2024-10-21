SciBase continues US expansion and will attend Fall Clinical conference

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders will attend a leading US dermatology conference, Fall Clinical, to further enhance the clinical adoption and market expansion of Nevisense. The Fall Clinical conference attracts more than 1,100 clinicians looking to bridge gaps within the detection and diagnosis of melanoma clinical pathway. The conference offers comprehensive workshops and sessions led by top dermatology experts highlighting the latest advances in the diagnoses and treatment of various conditions and diseases. Nevisense will be included in several sessions focused on integrating technology into the melanoma detection and diagnostic clinical pathway.

SciBase continues to expand geographically in the US with new practices added in Maryland, Colorado and as recently published Pennsylvania. The Fall Clinical conference will provide an opportunity to further extend the US footprint and provide new customers with Nevisense. Nevisense is today the only FDA approved, non-invasive option for the detection of melanoma at an early stage when the disease is highly curable.

The new consensus report that was published in the JDD (September 2024 issue) will also be presented at the 44th annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference ("Fall Clinical 2024"). The consensus report evaluated several technologies for melanoma diagnosis and supports the use of Nevisense for its ability to significantly enhance clinician's diagnostic assessment of atypical moles by non-invasively providing them with critical information at point of care.

"It is very encouraging to see that our recently added resources already are expanding our geographical footprint in the US, and we have recently opened up new markets in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Colorado. We are excited to continue this momentum during the Fall Clinical 2024 conference. SciBase is proud to support and attend the Fall Clinical 2024 conference and we look forward to engaging with our current customers as well as establishing new customers to further our mission of providing both clinicians and patients with improved outcomes and to positively impact the betterment of patient care.," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

