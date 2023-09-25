SciBase initiates pilot with Bare Dermatology to advance skin cancer detection in Texas

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO:SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement with Bare Dermatology to pilot Nevisense in select locations in Texas. Bare Dermatology is a dermatology practice group in the Greater Dallas area, with five offices and a team of nationally renowned dermatologists. The agreement will provide Bare Dermatology with Nevisense, the only FDA-approved test for early melanoma detection at point-of-care.

"At Bare Dermatology, we strive to provide our patients with the highest standard of care. Nevisense can help us to identify melanoma at an early stage, which is critical for improving patient outcomes. Melanoma is a leading cause of death among skin cancers, but when detected early, it has a nearly 100% cure rate. Our patients deserve medical care with the most advanced technology we can provide." said Dr. Aaron Farberg, Chief Medical Officer of Bare Dermatology. Dr. Farberg was recently ranked by his dermatology colleagues in Newsweek Magazine as the #1 medical dermatologist in Texas and #5 in the United States.

"We are excited to together with Bare Dermatology support their efforts to provide the highest quality care to their patients through the use of Nevisense, the only FDA approved melanoma detection technology at point-of-care. SciBase is focused on addressing the need for early melanoma detection in the highest at-risk patient population in the U.S. We are expanding in the areas where melanoma rates are high and where patients have access to the Nevisense test fee schedule from Medical Administrative Contractors (First Coast of Florida and Novitas). We are pleased to collaborate with Bare Dermatology as we expand across the US to address the early detection of melanoma needs", said Pia Renaudin, appointed Chief Executive Officer of SciBase.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.



For more information please visit www.scibase.com.



All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

About Bare Dermatology

Bare Dermatology is a comprehensive dermatological medical company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA. Their medical practice is dedicated to providing the highest quality clinical care while providing an exceptional patient experience and an uncompromising commitment to employee culture. Their clinicians are world-renowned and are leaders in their fields of expertise. Bare Dermatology was founded on the uncompromising guiding principles of culture, experience, and patient care. https://www.barederm.com/

