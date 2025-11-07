SciBase: Interim report

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

January 1 - September 30, 2025

The third quarter in figures

Net sales were TSEK 10,339 (8,408), +23%, cleared for currency effects +29%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 18,832 (17,753).

The loss per share was SEK 0.05 (0.08).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 17,287 (16,745).

The gross margin was 60.0% (75.7%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 24% and was 21,278 (17,210) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 33%.

The first nine months in figures

Net sales were TSEK 27,987 (21,107), +33%, cleared for currency effects +38%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 72,932 (43,663).

The loss per share was SEK 0.21 (0.27).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 63,754 (44,835).

The gross margin was 65.3% (72.0%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 28% and was 57,546 (45,078) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 31%.

Important events during the quarter

Overall sales increased by 23% (+29%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 17% (20% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 97% (116% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment decreased by 65%, Q3-24 included a large order to NIH in the US.

while the sales within the skin barrier segment decreased by 65%, Q3-24 included a large order to NIH in the US. The gross margin was in the quarter negatively affected by the currency development (negative impact of around 2%), higher number of devices sold free of charge in Germany, increased price on gold and temporarily a lower yield following ramp-up of production with new employees.

SciBase received the initial order for a clinical study under the collaboration with Castle Biosciences. The order consists of Nevisense Go and electrodes to a value of around $0.8 million or approximately MSEK 8. Deliveries are expected to start in Q4 2025.

Nevisense Used in Fundamental Skin Barrier Research on Atopic Dermatitis.

New Clinical Publication in Karger Dermatology Confirms Reader Studies as Key to Validating Nevisense.

A new important customer in the US, Palm Beach Dermatology Group, has placed an initial order for 6 Nevisense.

A new Nevisense pilot was launched at leading University in Southeast Florida.

The directed issue to Castle Biosciences was finalized and raised MSEK 19.

Important events after the end of the period

SciBase and Castle Biosciences expand collaboration and license agreement and enter into loan agreement.

The Board of SciBase resolves to decide on a rights issue of approximately SEK 83m and decides on an offer to convert outstanding TO2 warrants into shares .

. A Nomination Committee has been appointed for SciBase Holding's Annual General Meeting in 2026.





THE GROUP



Oct 1, 2024 -

July 1 - Sep 30 Jan 1 - Sep 30 Sep 30, 2025 Jan 1 - Dec 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Rolling-12 2024 Net sales, SEK ths 10 339 8 408 27 987 21 107 36 584 29 705 Gross margin, % 60,0 % 75,7 % 65,3 % 72,0 % 66,0 % 71,0 % Equity/Asset ratio, % 62,0 % 67,6 % 62,0 % 67,6 % 64,8 % 59,4 % Net indebtness, multiple 0,61 0,48 0,61 0,48 0,54 0,68 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 24 757 24 714 24 757 24 714 24 757 11 245 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -17 287 -16 475 -63 754 -44 835 -76 302 -57 383 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK -0,05 -0,08 -0,21 -0,27 -0,29 -0,34 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK 0,09 0,17 0,10 0,23 0,11 0,21 Average number of shares, 000' 390 239 219 538 342 415 164 146 311 696 177 994 Number of shares at closing of period, 000' 414 183 219 538 414 183 219 538 414 183 219 538 Share price at end of period, SEK 0,38 0,48 0,38 0,51 0,38 0,41 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 21 278 17 210 57 546 45 078 74 678 62 210 Average number of employees 34 29 35 27 33 28

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.30 CET on 7 November 2025.

This report has been comprehensively reviewed by the Company's auditors.

For further information please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO,

Phone. +46732069802

E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 588 68 570

E-mail: [email protected]

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com . For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/interim-report,c4263547

The following files are available for download: