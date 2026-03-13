SciBase: Interim report

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

January 1 - December 31, 2025

The fourth quarter in figures

Net sales were TSEK 12,475 (8,598), +45%, cleared for currency effects +57%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 25,300 (21,677).

The loss per share was SEK 0.06 (0.10).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 20,824 (12,548).

The gross margin was 63.0% (68.5%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 67% and was 28,634 (17,132) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 48%.

The full year in figures

Net sales were TSEK 40,461 (29,705), +36%, cleared for currency effects +43%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 87,063 (65,579).

The loss per share was SEK 0.24 (0.37).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 84,578 (57,383).

The gross margin was 67.0% (71.0%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 38% and was 86,180 (62,210) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 35%.

Important events during the quarter

Overall sales increased by 45% (+57%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 13% (19% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 84% (106% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 294%.

while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 294%. The gross margin was in the quarter negatively affected by the currency development (negative impact of over 3%), first delivery of product to Castle Biosciences for clinical studies , increased price on gold and continued investments to ramp up production.

, increased price on gold and continued investments to ramp up production. SciBase and Castle Biosciences expanded its collaboration and license agreement and entered into a loan agreement.

The Board of SciBase resolved to carry out a rights issue of approximately SEK 83m and decided on an offer to convert outstanding TO2 warrants into shares.

SciBase announced the expansion of its patent portfolio.

A Nomination Committee has been appointed for SciBase Holding's Annual General Meeting in 2026 .

An EGM was held on December 5, 2025.

Important events after the end of the period

SciBase announced the outcome of the offer to repurchase outstanding warrants of series TO 2. In total, 83.9% of the TO2 holders accepted the offer.

SciBase announced the outcome of the performed rights issue, where the issue was subscribed to 96.4% and provides the company with approximately SEK 80 million before issue costs.

A new study demonstrates that Nevisense can predict atopic dermatitis in Newborns.

A recalculation of the terms for the remaining TO 2 warrants has been carried out after the completion of the rights issue.

Nevisense (EIS) Included in the US NCCN Guidelines for Melanoma which supports the use of EIS in the detection of melanoma.

SciBase receives approval by FDA for extended labelling in the US.

Financial overview



Oct 1 - Dec 31 Jan 1 - Dec 31 THE GROUP 2025 2024* 2025 2024* Net sales, SEK ths 12 475 8 598 40 461 29 705 Gross margin, % 63,0 % 68,5 % 67,0 % 71,0 % Equity/Asset ratio, % 12,8 % 59,4 % 12,8 % 59,4 % Net indebtness, multiple 6,84 0,68 6,84 0,68 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 22 604 11 245 22 604 11 245 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -20 824 -12 548 -84 579 -57 383 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK -0,06 -0,10 -0,24 -0,37 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK 0,02 0,17 0,02 0,21 Average number of shares, 000' 414 183 219 538 360 357 177 994 Number of shares at closing of period, 000' 414 183 219 538 414 183 219 538 Share price at end of period, SEK 0,29 0,41 0,29 0,41 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 28 634 17 132 86 180 62 210 Average number of employees 43 30 37 28 *for information around restatement see page 7 of pdf report

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on March 13, 2026.

This interim report report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors.

Contact person:

Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: [email protected]

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 588 68 570

Email: [email protected]

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

