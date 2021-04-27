SciBase nominating committee proposes the election of Dr Matt Leavitt as a new Board member

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO:SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that the Nominating Committee proposes the election of Dr. Matt Leavitt as a new Board member to the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The nominating committee, consisting of Christer Jönsson (appointed by FourierTransorm), Iraj Arastoupour, Peter Elmvik and Tord Lendau Chairman of the Board, hereby proposes the election of Dr. Matt Leavitt as a new member of the Board to the 2021 AGM.

Dr. Leavitt, Executive Chairman, former CEO and Founder of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (ADCS) is a board-certified Dermatologist and hair restoration/hair loss specialist. He is recognized both nationally and internationally as an accomplished physician, surgeon, educator, clinical researcher, lecturer, author and humanitarian.

With his clinical background and unique commercial experience in building the US's largest Dermatology practice group, the Nominating Committee believes that Dr Leavitt can play a central role in guiding the strategy of SciBase in the US. SciBase's current US focus is on securing coverage from payors and marketing to Dermatology practice groups; both areas where the Nominating Committee also sees Matt's knowledge and experience as being of great benefit to SciBase.

The Nominating Committee has previously proposed the re-election of all current board members, with the exception of Barbro Fridén, who has declined re-election.

More information on Dr. Matt Leavitt can be found here: https://www.advancedderm.com/about-us/news/dr-matt-leavitt-profiled-in-orlando-business-journal or here https://www.advancedderm.com/about-us/leadership/dr-matt-leavitt .

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

