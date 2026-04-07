SciBase reaches milestone with over 400,000 tests sold with Nevisense

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of AI-based diagnostic solutions for skin disorders, today announced a significant milestone with over 400,000 Nevisense tests sold worldwide.

Nevisense is the only FDA-approved and CE-marked non-invasive diagnostic technology used by dermatologists to evaluate suspicious moles and assess a patient's individual risk of melanoma. By providing more accurate and personalized insights at the point of care, it supports better clinical decision-making.

Although Nevisense is currently primarily used to detect skin cancer, both malignant melanoma and NMSC (Non-melanoma skin cancer), we are seeing an increased interest in the skin barrier. After the end of 2025, a new clinical study was published showing that Nevisense can predict the development of atopic dermatitis in newborns. This is very promising as we have several larger studies for this indication underway. An important milestone for us regarding the development of using Nevisense to diagnose dermatological diseases is the collaboration we entered with Castle Biosciences in 2025. Through the agreement, we open up exciting opportunities for new indications.

"Another key milestone - with each Nevisense test, we empower clinicians to make more informed and precise early detection decisions, ultimately improving patient outcomes," said Pia Renaudin, CEO, SciBase.

For further information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO

Phone: +46 73 206 98 02

Email: [email protected]

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 588 68 570

Email: [email protected]

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

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https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-reaches-milestone-with-over-400-000-tests-sold-with-nevisense,c4330876

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