SciBase: Recalculation of warrants of series TO 2 following rights issue and updated last day of trading in BTA from the rights issue

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the terms and conditions for warrants of series TO 2, which were issued in connection with the capital raise announced in April 2024, the number of shares that each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for and the subscription price shall be recalculated following rights issues. Accordingly, SciBase Holding AB (the "Company" or "SciBase") has carried out a recalculation of warrants of series T0 2 due to the rights issue of shares that the board of directors resolved upon on 29 December 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). Following the completed recalculation, SciBase can announce that the number of shares that each warrant of series TO 2 entitles to subscribe for and the subscription price per share has changed in accordance with the following. Following the recalculation, one (1) warrant of series TO 2 entitles the holder to subscribe for 1.09 shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.38 per share, in accordance with the previously communicated terms and conditions for the warrants. Furthermore, the last day of trading in BTA issued within the framework of the Rights Issue has been changed to 9 February 2026.

Each warrant of series TO 2 entitles the holder to subscribe for 1.09 new shares in the Company during the period from and including on 3 April 2029, until and including 17 April 2029. The subscription price for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO 2 corresponds to SEK 0.38 per share.

On 9 January 2026, SciBase announced the outcome of the repurchase offer regarding all warrants of series TO 2, which the board of directors resolved upon on 7 November 2025 (the "TO 2 Offer"). The outcome showed that holders of a total of 418,150 ,952 warrants of series TO 2 accepted the TO 2 Offer, corresponding to approximately 83.9 percent of all outstanding warrants of series TO 2. As a result of the TO 2 Offer, the total number of outstanding warrants of series TO 2 amounts to 80,383,883. Following the recalculation of the terms and conditions for the warrants of series TO 2, the Company may thus receive approximately SEK 33.3 million upon full exercise of all warrants of series TO 2. Upon full exercise, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 4,380,921.60 through the issuance of a total of 87,618,432 new shares.

The terms and conditions for the warrants, including potential adjustments due to future share issues, are available on the Company's website.

Furthermore, the last day of trading in BTA issued in the Rights Issue has been changed to 9 February 2026. Conversion of BTA to shares will thus be carried out on 16 February 2026. The shares issued in the TO 2 Offer will be delivered in connection with the conversion of BTA to shares, i.e. on 16 February 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 6, 2026 at 08.00 CET.

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 8 588 68 570, E-mail: [email protected]

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

