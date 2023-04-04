SciBase receives increased US Medicare fee schedules for the Nevisense melanoma test

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today that two Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs): First Coast Service Options (First Coast) and Novitas Solutions (Novitas) have published updated fee schedules for SciBase's early detection test for melanoma (0658T). First Coast covers the state of Florida and Novitas covers the central and mid-Atlantic US and together they cover about one-third of the US Medicare population. The updated fee schedules are valid retroactively from 1st January 2023 and are available on the MAC's respective webpages.

"We are very pleased with the new fee schedules and more importantly, the levels will be seen as appropriate by clinicians to support the expanded use of the Nevisense test for early melanoma detection at point of care. For SciBase this is a critical decision that paves the way for further US expansion - both within the two covered regions, but also into MACs that cover other parts of the US.

We are happy to know clinicians have found Nevisense clinically valuable and useful in the management of patients. For Medicare it can also result in savings due to earlier and more accurate melanoma detection. This has been a challenging process that has taken longer than anticipated and I applaud the patience of our users. The decisions mean that Medicare patients in these regions will now have better access to the latest technology and improved accuracy when their atypical lesions are being evaluated for suspicion of melanoma," said Simon Grant, Chief Executive Officer of SciBase.

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on April 4, 2023.

