SciBase strengthens US team with experienced Dermatology executive

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders hereby announces that Dan Walker has been appointed as VP US Commercial Operations.

Dan was previously Senior Director Commercial Insights, Market Access and Field Reimbursement at Biofrontera Inc., a company focused on the Dermatology market treating actinic keratosis with PDT (Photodynamic Therapy). At Biofrontera Inc., Dan was an instrumental leader in launching the new company in the US market with their first FDA approved drug and device combination product in Dermatology.

With more than 24 years of experience in the US healthcare market, Dan has held leadership roles in Sales, Training, Commercial Operations, Commercial Insights, Key Accounts, Market Access, and Field Reimbursement. His experience building winning teams within the US Dermatology market, and deep knowledge of the US medical benefit reimbursement landscape, will be key in driving SciBase US sales and market access activities forward.

"We see Dan's experience and drive as key in SciBase's success in the US as we expand and build on our recent reimbursement progress with two Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs). We have recently added employees in both Texas and California to continue to expand within reimbursement and sales. We welcome Dan to the team and look forward to further acceleration of activities in the US market," says Tord Lendau, Chairman of the Board at SciBase.

For further information visit www.scibase.com or contact:

Tord Lendau, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 70 810 01 67

E-post: [email protected]

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: [email protected]

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

