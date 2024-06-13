SciBase welcomes new chairman and thanks the former

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), SciBase, a leading developer of AI-based solutions for skin diseases, today announces the election of Jesper Høiland as the new Chairman of the Board.

We are pleased to announce the election of Jesper Høiland as the new Chairman of the Board. Jesper has over 25 years of experience from senior positions in global pharmaceutical companies such as Ascendis Pharma (CCO), Radius Health (CEO) and Novo Nordisk (President and EVP for the US with a particular focus on pricing, product launches and infrastructure building). Jesper has lived and worked in the US, Switzerland, Denmark, Australia, France, Belgium and Canada for the past 30 years.

"We are happy about the election of Jesper Høiland as the new Chairman of our board," says Pia Renaudin CEO of SciBase. "He will bring valuable insights and experience especially from the US market, which is our primary focus. We also welcome, as previously communicated, Robert Molander as new member of the Board."

In addition, we would like to extend our gratitude to Tord Lendau for his commitment and invaluable contributions during his lead as Chairman of the Board. Tord has been a member of the board since 2014. During this time SciBase has made significant progress in navigating challenging regulatory processes and market environments and has reached profitability in Germany through growing sales of Nevisense and electrodes. Nevisense remains the only melanoma detection product approved in the US. The foundation for further growth has been laid.

"We extend our deepest thanks to Tord for his exceptional leadership and commitment to SciBase," says Pia Renaudin. "He has been instrumental in SciBase progress. I also want to take the opportunity to thank both Dr Matt Leavitt and Jvalini Dwarkasing for their support in driving SciBase forward as they now retire as members of the Board."

SciBase is excited about the future and remains committed to become the standard of Care in the areas we work in. We look forward to achieving new milestones and providing our AI driven technology to clinicians so they can improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention at the first signs of skin diseases and to reduce healthcare costs.

