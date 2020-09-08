SciBite launches state-of-the-art AI platform for Life Sciences organisations

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBite, the award-winning semantic technology company, today announced the launch of SciBiteAI, a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence software platform for leveraging machine learning models alongside semantic technologies to unlock insights into Life Sciences data.

SciBiteAI offers capabilities beyond the plethora of other AI solutions in the market by combining machine learning with SciBite's established industry-leading ontology-based semantics, enabling customers to unlock insights hidden in the mountain of life science text. SciBiteAI has been designed to meet key needs for the life sciences with three guiding goals:

To enable scientists, researchers, and application developers to use semantics-based deep learning without having to become machine learning experts; To replace complex coding with standardized REST APIs, ready for integration into business workflows and software; Combine SciBite's expertise in semantics and FAIR data to develop machine learning-based solutions that enhance the understanding of scientific content.

SciBiteAI was created using state-of-the-art deep learning language models, trained with data leveraging SciBite's industry-leading semantic technology and curation. The platform offers a wide variety of functions, including:

Language comprehension based Named Entity Recognition (NER) to identify concepts not covered by existing vocabularies or ontologies;

Integration with SciBite's TERMite NER software to improve disambiguation and term discovery;

Relationship Identification: Identify complex relationships between concepts such as drugs and adverse events, genes and diseases;

Q&A: identifying parts of text which answer natural language questions.

SciBiteAI's architecture is designed to remove the need to write complicated code, ensuring it is readily deployable for applications. The solution is also customised for scientific text, ensuring it is optimised for use in the life sciences, often a weakness of more generic tools.

"SciBiteAI represents the next generation in our ability to understand and analyse scientific text," says SciBite's CTO, James Malone. "Our software now exploits and helps build our life science ontologies, as well as find novel and relevant relationships within data. With SciBiteAI we offer a complete solution from managing core data standards to advanced AI-based discovery."

Learn more at https://www.scibite.ai

About SciBite

SciBite is an award-winning semantic software company offering an ontology-led approach to transforming unstructured content into machine-readable data. Supporting the top 20 pharma with use cases across life sciences, SciBite empowers customers with fast, flexible, deployable API technologies, making it a critical component in data-led strategies.

Press contact:

Lauren Barham, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+44 (0)1223786129

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617446/SciBite_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SciBite

Related Links

scibite.com

