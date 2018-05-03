SciCan Announces the Appointment of Kendrick White

SciCan

17:54 ET

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SciCan, Inc. is proud to welcome Kendrick White to the newly created position of Sales Representative, Infection Control in Kansas City, MO. Kendrick's responsibilities include working closely with our distributors and our local SciCan Sales Reps to sell the OPTIM product line to dental offices.

Mike Etheridge   
US Marketing Manager and Central Region Sales Manager   
SciCan, Inc.    
701 Technology Drive   
Canonsburg, PA 15317   
Phone: 724-820-1600   
Email: metheridge@scican.com

 

