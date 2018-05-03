SciCan Announces the Appointment of Scott Rinnas

News provided by

SciCan

17:45 ET

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SciCan, Inc., manufacturer of infection control products, is proud to announce Scott Rinnas as its new Sales Representative based in Chicago, IL.

Scott will be responsible for managing SciCan's product lines in Northern Illinois, Wisconsin, and Northern Michigan.

Scott comes to us with an extensive background in the US dental market. He has held positions across the country with Henry Schein Dental, and most recently Crosstex International. Scott holds a Bachelors degree from Michigan State University in Marketing, Sales, and Entrepreneurship.

Contact:

Mike Etheridge
US Marketing Manager and Central Region Sales Manager
SciCan, Inc.
701 Technology Drive
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Phone: 724-820-1600
Email: metheridge@scican.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scican-announces-the-appointment-of-scott-rinnas-300642569.html

SOURCE SciCan

Related Links

http://www.scican.com

Also from this source

17:40 ET SciCan Announces the Appointment of John Mudd

17:33 ET SciCan Announces the SALUS® - Instrument Reprocessing Container

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

SciCan Announces the Appointment of Scott Rinnas

News provided by

SciCan

17:45 ET