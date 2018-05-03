SciCan Announces the Appointment of Sheila Barone

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SciCan, Inc. is proud to welcome Sheila Barone to the newly created position of Sales Representative, Infection Control in Denver, CO. Sheila's responsibilities include working closely with our distributors and our local SciCan Sales Reps to sell the OPTIM product line to dental offices.

