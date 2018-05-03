SciCan Announces the Appointment of Steve Marble

SciCan

17:50 ET

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SciCan, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Steve Marble to Eastern Regional Sales Manager. Steve will have sales management responsibilities for eight SciCan Sales Representatives from New England to Florida.

Steve has over twelve years of experience in the dental industry and has spent ten of those years with SciCan. He has had tremendous success as a Sales Representative in the New England area and has also served as SciCan's US Sales Trainer for the past five years, a job he will continue in along with his new role.

Rich Strader, SciCan President states "He is an expert in Infection Control and has a passion to help others succeed and grow professionally. Steve is a great asset to our company and to the reps and accounts in his new region."

Contact:  
Rich Strader  
President  
SciCan, Inc.  
701 Technology Drive  
Canonsburg, PA 15317  
Phone: 724-820-1600  
Email: rstrader@scican.com

 

