SciCan Announces the Appointment of Steve Marble

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SciCan, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Steve Marble to Eastern Regional Sales Manager. Steve will have sales management responsibilities for eight SciCan Sales Representatives from New England to Florida.

Steve has over twelve years of experience in the dental industry and has spent ten of those years with SciCan. He has had tremendous success as a Sales Representative in the New England area and has also served as SciCan's US Sales Trainer for the past five years, a job he will continue in along with his new role.