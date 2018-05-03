SciCan Announces the SALUS® - Instrument Reprocessing Container

The revolutionary SALUS - Hygiene instrument reprocessing container eliminates the costly and time consuming use of sterilization paper and pouches. It is a safe, convenient, and simple alternative to the traditional hassles of sterilizing, organizing, and storing dental hygiene instruments. SALUS is designed to work in tandem with autoclave monitoring systems and is suitable for use within ultrasonic and automatic washers, thermal-disinfectors and steam sterilizers.

SAFE: SALUS' temperature-activated security lock system ensures the container has been processed through a steam sterilizer. The unit's hard shell further protects both instruments and user, eliminating the risk of contamination due to punctured wrap or injury from loose instruments.

CONVENIENT: SALUS has been verified to maintain sterility for up to 30 days. SALUS is the safe, convenient, simple way of sterilizing and managing instruments that benefits the patient, the practitioner and the bottom line.

SIMPLE: With SALUS, dental professionals are no longer required to process instruments in pouches or use sterilization wrap. This enhances office productivity while minimizing the potential for injury and human error.

About SciCan, Inc.

Through a sustained legacy of product innovation and refinement, SciCan has set the benchmark for sterilization and instrument reprocessing technology in over 100 countries around the world. Originally founded in 1957, SciCan develops and manufactures highly innovative infection control products that address the need for speed, flexibility, and efficiency in today's environments.

In 1989, SciCan developed and produced an internationally recognized infection control innovation, the STATIM® Cassette Autoclave. Over the next quarter century, SciCan continued to be at the forefront of technology with the release of the HYDRIM® Instrument Washers, BRAVO Chambered Autoclaves, and G4 Networking Technology. SciCan's HYDRIM®, STATIM®, and BRAVO™ are designed to be the fastest and most efficient instrument washers and autoclaves on the market.

