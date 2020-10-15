Science 37® and Signant Health Partner to Expand Access to CNS Research with Decentralized Clinical Trials

LOS ANGELES and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Science 37, the leader in decentralized clinical trials, and Signant Health (Signant), the leading enabler of evidence generation directly from patients and clinicians, today announced a partnership to strengthen capabilities for decentralized or virtual central nervous system (CNS) clinical research. By bringing research to patients at home, the partnership will ease the participation burden typical of a traditional study, and with CNS as the second largest therapeutic area in clinical research, the partnership also will enable crucial telepsychiatry services for the growing therapeutic market.

This collaboration brings together Science 37's best-in-class decentralized trial capability and Signant's proven data collection technologies, offering sponsors and sites digitally enabled solutions for conducting CNS studies. The combined capabilities span Science 37's network of patients, telemedicine investigators, central raters, mobile nurses, and technology platform to orchestrate decentralized clinical trials, as well as Signant's electronic clinical outcomes assessment (eCOA) software, rater training, randomized and trial supply management (RTSM) technology, and are supported by Signant's long-standing scientific expertise in the CNS space.

The result is a CNS-specific technology and services platform that enables sponsors and sites to offer patients more convenience and choice across various clinical trial models, including virtual and hybrid.

"At Science 37, we strive to bring clinical trials to patients where they live—eliminating the burdens of a traditional site model and increasing patient's access to clinical research," said David Coman, CEO of Science 37. "By partnering with Signant Health, we enhance that offering with proven CNS expertise to operationalize and make virtual trials the new reality."

"Out of necessity, our industry has accelerated the pathway to digitally enabled clinical trials," said Roger Smith, CEO of Signant Health. "That's why we are proud to partner with Science 37 and help all clinical trial stakeholders continue the progress we have collectively made in clinical trial conduct."

About Science 37

Science 37 is making the promise of virtual trials the new reality. By engaging with patients from the comfort of their own home, we provide access to patients who can never be reached by traditional site-based models. We have proven to enroll faster, retain patients at a higher rate, and reach a more representative population. Science 37 has conducted more decentralized, interventional trials than any other company, using an expansive network of telemedicine investigators and home-health nurses, who are supported by the industry's most comprehensive, fully integrated, decentralized clinical trial platform. Learn more at Science 37 , and follow Science 37 on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Signant Health

For more than 20 years, more than 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes, including all of Top 20 pharma, have trusted Signant Health's patient solutions, clinical supplies platform, and endpoint quality services to capture reliable data, run efficient trials, and uncover meaningful insights. Signant supports patients and sites worldwide by integrating its TrialMax®️ eCOA, eConsent, and patient engagement solutions onto a single device, alongside rapid-deploy IRT and enterprise-wide SmartSupplies®️ drug supply forecasting and inventory management systems – all supported by a dedicated team of scientists, clinicians, and data experts for rater training, quality assurance, and blinded data analytics. Signant Health, a Genstar portfolio company, was created by the merger of industry pioneers CRF Health and Bracket Global in 2018. Transform your clinical trials at signanthealth.com.

