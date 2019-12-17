Science 37® Appoints Steven Geffon as Chief Commercial Officer

Geffon joins Science 37 from Medrio, a leading SaaS data capture platform, where he was responsible for sales and marketing as chief commercial officer. Prior to Medrio, Geffon spent nearly 15 years leading a period of explosive growth and profitability at ERT, a global data and technology company that helps minimize risk in clinical trials, where he was most recently group vice president, North America.

"With a career deeply embedded in the clinical space, I'm excited about the wealth of knowledge and experience that Steven brings to Science 37," said David Coman, CEO of Science 37. "His commercial expertise and strategic mindset will help extend Science 37 as the clear leader in the decentralized trial market and create unparalleled value for our clients."

"Science 37 is delivering game-changing technology and a disruptive approach that are transforming the patient experience and powering a new era of clinical research," said Geffon. "I couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to lead commercial operations and strategic partnerships to help our clients retain and engage patients through our innovative digital technology and home health solutions."

Science 37 conducts fully decentralized clinical trials or acts as an additional site to supplement an existing site network. The Science 37 model has achieved enrollment timelines that are up to 27 times faster than traditional sites with 90% higher retention rates on the same trial. It also has been able to recruit six times the number of patients, with first patient in (FPI) within seven weeks of the final protocol.

About Science 37

Enabled by digital technologies and home health expertise, Science 37 helps accelerate new drug time to market. We transform the patient experience by pushing research beyond traditional offices and hospitals and into the comfort and convenience of home. Our expansive reach removes barriers to participation so that everyone can benefit from breakthrough research—anytime, anywhere. Recognized as the industry leader, our unrivaled expertise, comprehensive platform, and high-touch patient services inspire confidence that Science 37 is uniquely qualified to execute virtual clinical research with the highest quality, robustness, and regard for patient safety and data integrity. The Science 37 model is flexible and scalable, meeting biopharma companies at any point along the virtual clinical research journey. Learn more at Science 37 , and follow Science 37 on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

SOURCE Science 37

Related Links

http://www.science37.com

