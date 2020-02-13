Science 37® Enhances Its Patient Experience and Introduces Native Support for iOS and Android

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Science 37, the industry leader in decentralized clinical trials, has created a fully reimagined patient experience while introducing native support for iOS and Android operating systems. With this development, patients can not only participate from the comfort of their own home, but they can also do it with the familiarity of their own smartphones.

Using their own devices (BYOD), patients can learn more about a study, provide consent, schedule and participate in study visits, complete assessments, and communicate directly with the Science 37 study team and investigators, all through a single platform—the industry's first and only comprehensive, purpose-built platform to support decentralized clinical trials.

"The Science 37 model is proven to enroll patients faster, retain patients at a higher rate, and reach a more representative patient population than traditional site-based models," said David Coman, CEO of Science 37. "Advancing our patient experience while adding native support for these operating systems will make all of these advantages even more pronounced."

The intuitive, cloud-based platform also integrates workflow and processes for physician investigators, mobile nurses, and coordinators across the entire trial life cycle. Combining these advantages with native support for iOS and Android further enhances the company's ability to deploy its services globally.

"Science 37 is already recognized for delivering the industry's most expansive platform to conduct decentralized clinical trials," said Chris Ceppi, chief product officer of Science 37. "The fully integrated mobile capabilities we're introducing enable a seamless patient experience that sets a new standard for clinical studies."

In addition to the most comprehensive platform, Science 37 has also conducted more fully decentralized, interventional clinical trials than any other organization—all the way from protocol design to database lock. Coupled with its telemedicine and home health network, Science 37 enables ubiquitous coverage virtually anywhere around the world.

About Science 37

Science 37 is making the promise of virtual trials the new reality. By engaging with patients from the comfort of their own home, we provide access to patients who can never be reached by traditional site-based models. We have proven to enroll faster, retain patients at a higher rate, and reach a more representative population. Science 37 has conducted more decentralized, interventional trials than any other company, using an expansive, in-house network of telemedicine investigators and home-health nurses, who are supported by the industry's most comprehensive, fully-integrated, decentralized clinical trial platform. Learn more at Science 37 , and follow Science 37 on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

