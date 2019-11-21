Science 37® Names David Coman Chief Executive Officer

Coman joins Science 37 from ERT, a global data and technology company that helps minimize risk in clinical trials, where he led its data and analytics business after serving as the company's chief strategy officer. Prior to ERT, Coman founded the Digital Patient business at Quintiles (now IQVIA) while also serving as the company's chief marketing officer. During his more than 25 years of experience Coman helped pioneer some of the industry's first decentralized trials while driving significant growth and enterprise value.

"We're delighted to welcome David as our new CEO," said Robert C. Faulkner, chairman of the Science 37 Board of Directors. "We conducted a thorough process, and we believe David's relevant industry experience and track record of strong execution, as well as his passion and clear vision for decentralized trials make him the right leader for the next phase of Science 37's growth."

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead this company, which has undeniably changed the way the industry looks at the drug development process," Coman said. "Science 37 is the only company that has the complete technology stack, experienced telemedicine and home-health network, and embedded talent, to design and execute fully decentralized trials. I look forward to helping ensure we continue to make decentralized trials a reality that will dramatically shorten development timelines forever."

Science 37 conducts fully decentralized clinical trials or acts as an additional site to supplement an existing site network. The Science 37 model has achieved enrollment timelines that are up to 27 times faster than traditional sites with 90% higher retention rates on the same study. It also has been able to recruit six times the number of patients, with first patient in (FPI) within seven weeks of the final protocol.

About Science 37

Enabled by digital technologies and innovation, Science 37® is reimagining clinical research. The patient experience is transformed by pushing research beyond the confines of offices and hospitals and into the comfort and convenience of the home. Recognized as the industry leader, our unrivaled expertise and comprehensive platform, along with direct, concierge-level patient services gives partners confidence that Science 37 will execute a study with the highest regard for patient safety and data integrity. The Science 37 model is flexible, meeting companies at any point along the virtual study journey. Learn more at Science 37 , and follow Science 37 on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

