Science 37® Strengthens Operational Efficiencies with EDC Integration

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Science 37, the industry leader in decentralized clinical trials, has launched mobile electronic data capture (EDC) integration for its comprehensive trial platform. With this development, the Science 37 platform can deliver trial data directly into an EDC system—bypassing manual entry and enabling real-time visibility into a trial's progress. The enhanced functionality will help to lower overall trial costs and help sponsors make timely decisions about operational efficiency.

"We recognized an opportunity to optimize the data flows that enable real-time data visibility during a trial," said Chris Ceppi, chief product officer of Science 37. "This provides sponsors with additional operational efficiencies through reduced labor and the ability to make adjustments in real time as the trial progresses."

Trial data is often entered into EDCs manually days or weeks later, which contributes to source data verification and monitoring costs. The Science 37 platform orchestrates direct data capture during virtual site visits; once trial data is entered into the Science 37 platform—even on the platform's mobile app—it uses an API to automate the data transfer to an EDC system.

"The Science 37 model is proven to enroll patients faster, retain patients at a higher rate, and reach a more representative patient population than traditional site-based models," said David Coman, CEO of Science 37. "Providing a current and accurate window into trial operations not only lowers the ballooning costs of trial execution, but it also allows sponsors to be agile in responding to issues."

This development comes on the heels of the introduction of native support for iOS and Android operating systems for the Science 37 platform. Using their own smartphones (BYOD), patients can learn more about a study, provide consent, schedule and participate in study visits, complete assessments, and communicate directly with the Science 37 study team and investigators, all through a single platform. Together, these enhancements help to provide a seamless experience for both sponsors and patients.

In addition to having the most comprehensive, fully integrated platform—the industry's first and only purpose-built platform to support decentralized clinical trials—Science 37 has also conducted more fully decentralized, interventional clinical trials than any other organization, all the way from protocol design to database lock. Coupled with its telemedicine and home health network, Science 37 enables ubiquitous coverage virtually anywhere around the world.

About Science 37

Science 37 is making the promise of virtual trials the new reality. By engaging with patients from the comfort of their own home, we provide access to patients who can never be reached by traditional site-based models. We have proven to enroll faster, retain patients at a higher rate, and reach a more representative population. Science 37 has conducted more decentralized, interventional trials than any other company, using an expansive, in-house network of telemedicine investigators and home-health nurses, who are supported by the industry's most comprehensive, fully-integrated, decentralized clinical trial platform. Learn more at Science 37 , and follow Science 37 on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

SOURCE Science 37

Related Links

http://www.science37.com

