Science And Athleticism Meet As USANA Tackles Obstacle Course Racing To Become The Official Nutritional Partner Of Spartan U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 25 years USANA, The Cellular Nutrition Company, has established itself as a leader in the health and wellness industry, providing high-quality nutritional and skincare products to millions of people around the world. Now it will join forces with the world's leading endurance brand to motivate people to make healthier lifestyle choices as the Official Nutritional Partner of Spartan U.S.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with a like-minded company like Spartan to continue changing lives around the world through healthy, active and holistic lifestyle choices," said Dan Macuga, USANA chief of communications and marketing. "We look forward to implementing our science-based nutrition within the Spartan culture to help give its participants the extra support they need to feel their best."

Spartan is dedicated to transforming the individual mentally and physically through its tiered races and training and nutrition programs. With three different course lengths and events with varying levels of difficulty, Spartan has quickly become one of the fastest growing sports in the world and has put Obstacles Course Racing on the road to becoming an Olympic sport.

Since its first race in 2010, this obstacle course race giant has seen more than 7 million participants across the world, across all fitness levels finish their events.

"I have been taking USANA products for close to 20 years now, and they provide me with the nutrition I need to keep moving," said Spartan Founder and CEO Joe De Sena. "I truly believe in the brand and we're excited to partner with a health and wellness company that shares our passion for healthy living to provide our community with only the best nutritional products available."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

About Spartan

With more than 250 events across over 40 countries, Spartan is the world's largest obstacle course race and endurance brand. Providing transformation through sport, Spartan attracts more than one million annual participants across all fitness levels. Spartan events feature races a various distances, Stadion and sprint: 3 miles, 20 obstacles; Super: 8 miles, 25 obstacles; Beast: 13 miles / 30 obstacles and Ultra: 30 miles, 60 obstacles. Visit www.spartan.com for more information and registration.

