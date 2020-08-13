Science and Medicine Group Again Named to Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Science and Medicine Group has continued to flourish despite the challenges of the novel coronavirus and the resulting economic slowdown," said Craig Overpeck, Chief Executive Officer. "Our life science, diagnostic and medical imaging customers are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 and we're supporting them by making key data available so they can monitor laboratory and imaging facility status and focus their resources on where they are needed most. Our customer-centric approach by our entire staff and shared passion with our customers is driving our growth."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Science and Medicine Group, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, is an integrated business information and media firm serving clients in the life science, diagnostic, medical imaging and dental industries. Business information products and services include hundreds of market reports, databases of installed diagnostic and imaging instruments, a widely-read executive newsletter, and a custom research and data analysis team to help clients grow their business. Science and Medicine Group moved up 7 spots to be ranked 17th among Media Companies due to its highly targeted, digital audiences comprised of scientists, radiologists, clinical lab professionals, and dentists.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Science and Medicine Group

Science and Medicine Group is a leading business information and media firm serving the life science, analytical instrument, clinical diagnostic, diagnostic imaging, and dental industries. The company's portfolio includes market intelligence brands BioInformatics, IMV Medical Information, Instrument Business Outlook, Kalorama Information, and Strategic Directions International and media brands AuntMinnie.com, DrBicuspid.com, LabPulse.com, and ScienceBoard.net.

About the Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

SOURCE Science and Medicine Group Inc

Related Links

https://scienceandmedicinegroup.com

