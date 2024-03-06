Science and Technology Daily: A Closer Look at China's Innovation Efforts

BEIJING, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China's much-awaited Two Sessions started with the CPPCC, the top political advisory body, opening on March 4, and the NPC, the top legislature, on March 5. This is the annual period when NPC deputies and CPPCC members discuss new plans and policies for China's development in the following year.

On the eve of the Two Sessions, we look back on the impressive sci-tech achievements China has made over the past year, the policies introduced by the government to boost sci-tech innovation and facilitate international exchanges, as well as the changes and benefits from the proposals submitted during the previous editions of the Two Sessions.

Policy Express: Spurring Sci-tech Innovation

In 2023, China for the first time overtook the U.S. as the economy with the highest number of science and technology clusters that rank among the top 100 worldwide, according to the Global Innovation Index 2023 released by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

China has also been topping in international patent applications through the Patent Cooperation Treaty for four consecutive years, establishing itself as one of the world's leading countries in the area of intellectual property and innovation.

All this progress would not have been possible without the government's support.

The government has continued to increase investment in R&D. In 2023, China's R&D input crossed 3.3 trillion RMB (458 billion USD), with the R&D input intensity reaching more than 2.64 percent.

Since enterprises are the main innovation makers, specific policies have been made to offer preferential taxation and financial support for high-tech enterprises to encourage innovation.

The government has also introduced a set of new measures to cultivate more young experts, including prioritizing their role in major R&D projects and tasks.

What's more, foreign investors are encouraged to set up R&D centers in China, while foreign experts are welcome to innovate in the country.

In its efforts to set ethical guardrails for developing science and technology, China introduced a range of trial measures for the ethical reviews of R&D activities.

Overall, these policies are designed to create a sound environment for sci-tech innovation and drive economic growth.

2023 Milestones: Self-reliance and Strength at Higher Level

For China, 2023 is a year of major achievements in science and technology. As the Two Sessions discuss new plans for China's development, let's take a look at some of those exciting and impressive events：

Manned submersible Fendouzhe, which means "Striver", was carried by the scientific research ship Tansuo-1 to complete its first international manned deep-diving scientific research mission in Oceania in March last year. The domestically developed Fendouzhe has greatly improved the independent innovation level of China's deep-sea equipment technology.

The C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, completed its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on May 28, 2023, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market. This February, the C919 made its international debut at the Singapore Airshow. It attracted considerable global attention with visitors flocking to see the aircraft and how it performed.

Many aviation experts have commented that the C919 could break the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus in China's domestic market. The size of China's aviation market and strong industrial policy give the C919 an edge to advance the "Made in China" strategy in aviation.

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, was delivered in November 2023. It took eight years of research and five years of designing and construction. In January 2024, the massive Adora Magic City, resembling a modern city on the sea, completed its maiden voyage. The international media hailed it as a milestone for China's shipbuilding industry.

Chinese researchers have found key evidence of the existence of nanohertz gravitational waves by using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, or FAST. Overseas media outlets called the discovery pivotal in understanding the structure of the universe and the behavior of supermassive black holes, paving the way for future exploration of gravitational waves.

China's space exploration efforts made significant strides in 2023. The crew of the Shenzhou-15 and 16 aircraft successfully met each other in China's Tiangong space station. The Shenzhou-16 mission also stood out for taking the first Chinese civilian astronaut to space. After a five-month stay in space, it returned to earth, passing the baton of space exploration to the Shenzhou-17.

Looking forward, we will see China making further strides to take its sci-tech self-reliance and strength to a higher level to support national development.

Service Guides: Enhance Appeal to Foreign Professionals

China aims to promote people-to-people exchanges as well as cross-cultural exchanges. For that, several measures were implemented last year to make it easier for foreigners to work or reside in China. With the annual two sessions coming up, let's look at some of these efforts.

A recent measure is the National Immigration Administration announcing in January, 2024, five visa measures to facilitate the entry of foreign nationals for business, education and tourism. They include a provision that says eligible foreigners needing to visit China urgently can apply for a port visa on arrival.

From October 9, 2023, the service platform of the National Immigration Administration added more functions. Now foreign visitors can make their appointments and inquiries online. They can also carry out other functions related to visas and other documents online.

According to the National Immigration Authority, a new version of the foreign permanent resident ID is being used from December 1, 2023. It will make it easier for the cardholders to conduct their personal affairs online.

Also, China now has a mutual visa exemption agreement with Singapore. Singaporean citizens holding an ordinary passport can enter and stay in China visa-free for up to 30 days, and vice versa. This arrangement took effect on February 9 and a similar arrangement with Thailand starts from March 1, expanding the "visa-free era."

These initiatives underscore China's dedication to fostering a more inclusive and accessible environment for foreigners, promoting mutual understanding and facilitating international cooperation and development.

With the 2024 Two Sessions about to commence, deputies to the NPC have gathered in Beijing to submit their proposals. What the delegates proposed in the previous Two Sessions and the changes they have brought will also be in the spotlight.

Proposals Review: STB Promotes Poverty Reduction in Rural Areas

In 2023, NPC deputy Zhang Fusuo, a professor at China Agricultural University (CAU), put forward a proposal that remains highly relevant. Zhang called for prioritizing prevention and control of nonpoint source pollution in river basins and high-quality agricultural development. His proposal stemmed from his in-depth, hands-on work in Gusheng, a village in Yunnan province, where he set up a science and technology backyard (STB) with his colleagues.

In 2009, the CAU established the country's first STB in Baizhai in Hebei province. Under this model, agriculture postgraduates reside in rural areas for some time. They experiment with new rice or other planting technologies on farmland, teach farmers to use new technology, and help them resolve the problems encountered in farming.

STBs play a huge role in rural revitalization. Over the past two years, central departments have issued documents to support the construction of STBs in rural areas.

To date, more than 30 agriculture-related universities have established about 300 STBs, covering nearly 20 provinces and provincial-level regions. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations recognized it as one of the best poverty reduction practices.

This February, the STB was written into the No. 1 Central Document, encouraging more research institutions and experts to engage in this initiative.

Today, STB work not only includes agricultural advice for farmers, but also extends to more fields, like contributing solutions to pollution control, and conducting e-commerce training for beginners to grow their business.

With the STB entering a new stage, there is confidence that the efforts of the STB faculty and students nationwide will bring more changes, taking rural areas further ahead on the road to common prosperity.

