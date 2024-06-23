Science and Technology Daily: Global Talents Enjoy the Honor of China

BEIJING, June 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a tremendous honor to receive the China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award. We pay high tribute to those honorees who have made important contributions to scientific and technological advancements. Let's look forward to seeing who will be awarded this honor this year.

