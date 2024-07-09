BEIJING, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a decade, China has made impressive strides in ecological and environmental protection, a fact deeply applauded by foreign experts living and working in the country. In this video, we explore "Green China" through their eyes. Some of them see the effective policies driving sustainable development, and others witness China's monumental efforts to promote international biodiversity. Some marvel at the lucid waters and lush mountains, while others actively engage in the development of China's green industries. Join us as we follow these foreign experts and discover the "Green China" they are experiencing.

Science and Technology Daily: Greetings from Green China

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily