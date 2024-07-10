Science and Technology Daily: Greetings from Green China

News provided by

Science and Technology Daily

Jul 10, 2024, 02:51 ET

BEIJING, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a decade, China has made impressive strides in ecological and environmental protection, a fact deeply applauded by foreign experts living and working in the country. In this video, we explore "Green China" through their eyes. Some of them see the effective policies driving sustainable development, and others witness China's monumental efforts to promote international biodiversity. Some marvel at the lucid waters and lush mountains, while others actively engage in the development of China's green industries. Join us as we follow these foreign experts and discover the "Green China" they are experiencing.

Continue Reading
Science and Technology Daily: Greetings from Green China
Science and Technology Daily: Greetings from Green China

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily

Also from this source

Science and Technology Daily: Greetings from Green China

Science and Technology Daily: Greetings from Green China

For over a decade, China has made impressive strides in ecological and environmental protection, a fact deeply applauded by foreign experts living...
Science and Technology Daily: China's Fertile Grounds for Innovation

Science and Technology Daily: China's Fertile Grounds for Innovation

On June 24, ten experts received the China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award at the National Science and Technology Award...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics