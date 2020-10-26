Science and Technology Innovation Executive Denise Drace-Brownell Signs Book Deal With Morgan-James Publishing

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Science and technology innovation executive Denise Drace-Brownell, JD, MPH, has signed a deal with Morgan-James Publishing to publish her new book, Vision Maker.

More than 12% of the population may have an underdiagnosed vision problem, Binocular Vision Disorder, that impacts their productivity, life choices and ability to make a living. Denise Drace-Brownell, a technologist and inventor, is a pioneer whose research reinforces this market. She now advocates for this unmet need. She suffered for more than 40 years with her own underdiagnosed vision problem until she diagnosed and resolved her own challenges. Today, her discoveries and efforts have received wide support among scientists, executives, and eye care professionals.

In Denise Drace-Brownell's new book, Vision Maker, physicians and tech enthusiasts can follow her journey from losing her sight to determining a diagnosis and eventually discovering a path to treatment. Vision Maker will be a light for those whose world is being limited, as it offers hope and guidance to anyone struggling with this disorder.

Vision Maker will include a breakthrough Patient Guide to help others find their diagnosis and resolution. According to Drace-Brownell, this is one public health challenge that we can resolve. Her experiences have taught her that accurate diagnosis is key to finding the right treatment at the right time for anyone who needs it.

About the Author:

During her career as a science and technology innovation executive, Denise Drace-Brownell, JD, MPH, has created successful businesses and furthered breakthrough ideas for emerging growth, mid-sized, and Fortune 500 companies. Denise holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois; a Master's in Public Health/Engineering from Columbia University Medical Center's Mailman School of Public Health; and a law degree from Rutgers, with advanced work at the University of Pennsylvania.

Denise is a published author and has delivered speeches and papers at several institutions and forums including the Polytechnic Institute of New York University, the Bentley Global Business Ethics Symposium sponsored by State Street Bank and Bentley College, Licensing Executives Society International, Inc., and the Association for Corporate Growth. Denise has been a long-time advocate for children's vision care and comprehensive vision exams.

