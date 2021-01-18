Science and Technology of Advanced Materials Research: Article on building memory devices from biocomposite electronic materials wins the STAM Altmetrics Award for 2020

The review paper by Ye Zhou and colleagues at Shenzen University covers recent progress in the development of biocomposites in data storage, focusing on the application of biocomposites for resistive random-access memory and field effect transistors, working mechanisms, flexibility, and transient characteristics.

Details about the paper

Xuechao Xing, Meng Chen,Yue Gong, Ziyu Lv, Su-Ting Han and Ye Zhou, Building memory devices from biocomposite electronic materials, Science and Technology of Advanced Materials 21, 2020 - Issue 1

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14686996.2020.1725395

Ye Zhou's research includes flexible and printed electronics, nano-composite materials and nano-scale devices for technological applications such as logic circuits, memories, photonics and sensors. "Our goal is to develop and investigate functional materials for future flexible electronics," explains Zhou. "Recently we have developed a biopolymer composite based transistor to mimic neuroplasticity. The synaptic device can be optically operated in volatile or nonvolatile modes, ensuring concomitant short-term and long-term memory." Zhou and his colleagues are planning to use their expertise on such devices to fabricate biocomposite based synapse arrays for neuromorphic computing applications.

Zhou says that he decided to write a review for STAM on this topic because natural biomaterials are potential candidates for the next generation of green electronics due to their biocompatibility and biodegradability.

"In this review paper, we mainly cover recent progress in the development of biocomposites in data storage, focusing on the application of biocomposites in resistive random-access memory (RRAM) and field effect transistors (FET) with their device structure, working mechanism, flexibility, transient characteristics," explains Zhou.

On receiving the STAM Almetrics Award 2020 Zhou said: "It is my honor to receive the Award and I would like to thank the STAM editors for giving us the opportunity to publish our paper. The award also proves that biocomposite electronic materials is a very promising research area and we will put continue efforts on this research field. STAM is a very famous journal and it always includes very important research work. The fast publication and open access property can help the scientists to quickly show the results to readers."

Further information

Science and Technology of Advanced Materials (STAM) Headquarters Office, National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)

Address: 1-2-1 Sengen, Tsukuba 305-0047

EMAIL: [email protected]

About NIMS and STAM

NIMS and Empa – Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology have jointed efforts to develop a flagship journal that provides highly-quality information on recent developments in materials science within an open access platform. The collaboration will strengthen the position of STAM in Europe.

SOURCE Science and Technology of Advanced Materials (STAM) Headquarters Office