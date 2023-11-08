Science-Backed Mental Health Solutions: Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge Announces Neurotastic™ as Part of Her Comprehensive Approach

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a legacy of dedication to children's and family mental health, Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge proudly presents her latest initiative, Neurotastic™ Brain Formulas Powered by MD Logic HealthⓇ. This addition complements her suite of resources designed to support and uplift families on their mental wellness journey.

Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge founded Neurotastic™ Brain Formulas as part of her commitment to science-backed solutions for mental health. Dr. Roseann's popular podcast, "It's Gonna be OK!Ⓡ The Parenting Resource for Children's Behavior and Mental Health" supports parents of children with mental health and behavioral challenges. Like her work, the podcast focuses on natural, science-backed solutions that calm the brain.

Already a respected figure through her "It's Gonna be OK!Ⓡ The Parenting Resource for Children's Behavior and Mental Health" podcast, bestselling books, It's Gonna be OK!™, TeleTherapy Toolkit and Brain Under Attack, and the CALM Brain Community for parents, Dr. Roseann's introduction of Neurotastic™ reinforces her commitment. This endeavor promises to be another milestone in her mission to provide holistic, science-backed solutions for children's and family's mental wellness.

"Neurotastic™ emerges from our dedication to support and uplift every child and family," Dr. Roseann shared. "Together with our existing resources, we're crafting a holistic ecosystem of mental wellness solutions."

Neurotastic™, grounded in Dr. Roseann's expertise and commitment to evidence-based approaches, showcases her dedication to creating an environment where children and families thrive mentally.

Whether it's the insights from her podcast, the shared experiences within the CALM Brain Community, or the promise of Neurotastic™, Dr. Roseann's endeavors are unified in purpose: to provide families and organizations with an all-encompassing, science-backed mental wellness support system.

Neurotastic™ Highlights:

A pioneering initiative led by a trusted authority in children's mental health.

Tailored to address the multifaceted mental wellness challenges families face.

Marrying the latest in scientific research with Dr. Roseann's deep-rooted expertise.

For an in-depth look at Neurotastic™ Powered by MD Logic HealthⓇ and Dr. Roseann's expansive contributions to children's mental health, visit www.neurotasticbrainformulas.com and www.drroseann.com .

To learn more about her It's Gonna be OK!Ⓡ The Parenting Resource for Children's Behavior and Mental Health podcast: www.drroseann.com/podcast

About Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge: Dr. Roseann stands as a pillar in children's mental health, pioneering transformative solutions like the BrainBehaviorResetⓇ method. She is a media personality who has been featured on FORBES, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Parade Magazine, NBC, CBS, Fox and The Mel Robbins Show.

She is also a sought-after keynote speaker and Fractional Mental Wellness Officer. Her presentations provide organizations with insights into mental health, promoting a culture of understanding and resilience with actionable steps.

Through her corporate wellness programs, Dr. Roseann assists organizations in enhancing employee mental well-being, supporting and retaining neurodivergent employees and fostering a harmonious, productive work atmosphere. With a tireless drive, she continues to light the way towards mental wellness for families and organizations everywhere.

