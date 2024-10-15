Science-Backed Skincare Brand, ZitSticka Unveils Bold New Look

Designed to stand out on both the shelf and on social media, the rebrand reflects ZitSticka's commitment to innovation, pushing boundaries in both design and performance. The new packaging will now feature color-blocking and cohesive neon accents that make it easier for consumers to know which patch to use based on the stage of their zit, a redesigned Z for brand visibility, and an emphasis on ZitSticka's dermatologist-tested claims, reinforcing its reputation for quality and efficacy. Additionally, customers can now quickly identify the product's benefits at a glance, thanks to prominent key ingredients displayed directly beneath the product names.

"ZitSticka has always believed that skincare should be fun, even when tackling sensitive skincare concerns like acne," said Trish Kozlak, Head of Retail at Essor. "We are dedicated to celebrating the uniqueness of real skin and embracing authenticity, and just like our bright and bold look which confidently stands out in the acne care aisle, we aim to inspire confidence for consumers to feel comfortable in their own skin."

ZitSticka continues to bridge the gap between technology and skincare, offering solutions for every stage of a zit. KILLA and KILLA Extra Strength use the brand's proprietary STICKA TECH and microdarts to tackle deep, early-stage zits, while Goo Getter and Undercover use SUPERSUCK TECH to absorb impurities from surface-level whiteheads.

The brand refresh will also be highlighted as ZitSticka tests guerrilla marketing strategies nationwide across college campuses later this month. Building momentum, the brand has already made a splash with students through a pop-up activation at UCLA's Welcome Week event, the Westwood Block Party, last month.

To learn more about ZitSticka and its offerings, visit www.zitsticka.com

About ZitSticka

Innovative skincare brand, ZitSticka specializes in effective acne-fighting technology, with a full suite of acne and clear skin solution products to support your zit from pre-pimple to post-pimple and every stage in between. Using specialized and proprietary technology, ZitSticka offers a full suite of acne products that treat various types of zits; no matter the stage or severity of your acne – such as its KILLA ACNE Extra Strength Patches, Goo Getter, and more! ZitSticka offers solutions to prevent, treat, and protect your skin before, during, and after the life of your zit. Their products are available nationwide at zitsticka.com, Amazon, Target, CVS and H-E-B. For more information visit zitsticka.com or follow us on Instagram @zitsticka or TikTok @zitsticka .

About Essor

Essor, where brands take flight. We find digital challenger brands and supercharge them into iconic global legends that consumers love. As a next-generation consumer products platform, we leverage technology, industry expertise, and strategic collaborations to ignite growth and launch brands beyond expectations. Essor's brand portfolio today includes a broad range of rapidly growing health & wellness and lifestyle brands like Boka, ZitSticka, Puracy, OTOTO Design, FreshCap, Iron Flask, Fullstar, numnum, Key Nutrients, and Viking Revolution that are sold on Amazon, Direct to Consumer channels, and through national retailers like Target, CVS, and Walmart. Essor and its predecessors have raised over $400 million from visionary investors such as The Raine Group, Premji Invest, Target Global, Declaration Partners, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Victory Park Capital, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures. Essor was established in August 2024 after BRANDED's acquisition of Heyday. BRANDED was originally founded in September 2020 by Pierre Poignant, Ben Kaminski and Alexis Lanternier. Heyday was originally founded in August 2020 by Sebastian Rymarz and Adam Gerchen.

